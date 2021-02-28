'It will always be home': A look at life in Harrison

At the intersection of Nebraska Highway 29 and US Highway 20 lies the small town of Harrison, population 297, and home to one of the largest school districts by square mile, but one of the smallest by enrollment.

The Sioux County School District covers about 2,000 square miles, but only has an enrollment of about 27 students in the high school. Many students live spread out on their respective ranches, some driving as far as 30 miles to get to school every day.

For them, that’s just life.

With everyone so spread out, the rural town remains pretty quiet most days, except when there is an extracurricular high school event, which becomes the social event of the week for the entire town and surrounding areas.

“Activities, games, is a community event. Our concessions is the main meal for the night,” principal Barry Swisher said. “It’s kind of just the hangout place.”

Senior Kodie Rempp said, “It may be small, but it definitely doesn’t feel like that, because, you do have so many people looking out for you. In other places, it might just be you have this one little group, you know. And with the small schools, the whole school is your little group. You can tell it still feels like you have people who are supportive of you.”