Jakob Ratliff takes second in truck diesel tech competition

HASTINGS, Neb. – A Scottsbluff student was among those medaling as the diesel technology program at Central Community College-Hastings had a good showing in two SkillsUSA state test competitions.

In the ag and construction diesel tech competition, a new competition this year, Jack Samuelson of Hastings took first place while Bailey Switzer of Clay Center took second place and Kaleb Rupprecht of Diller took third place. For being the top finisher, Samuelson received a tap and die set courtesy of the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA) and Landmark Implement.

In the truck diesel tech competition, Michael Dahl of Hastings won first place while Jakob Ratliff of Scottsbluff finished in second place.

“We are extremely proud of our students and how well they competed in the SkillsUSA competitions,” said Jeff Bexten, program director. “Our diesel technology SkillsUSA advisers Randy Manning, Dustin McCord and Raece Paulsen did an excellent job in generating excitement for the competition.”

The state competition was held remotely this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

“The students were glad to see the competition back this year,” said Bexten. “We are all grateful to those who made this year’s competition possible.”