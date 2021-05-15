Junior Jazlyn Adams turns makeup design into talent

“I signed up for makeup crew and loved it,” she said. “That summer, I helped with makeup at the college for their Theatre West program.”

Since then, she was the head of makeup for the SHS musical, “West Side Story,” although the show was canceled because of the pandemic. For this year’s musical “Oklahoma!,” the junior was not only the makeup crew head, but also ran the entire makeup department.

“Our usual makeup artist was having health issues and was not able to be part of this year’s production,” Adams said. “I spent days trying to prepare for the musical to make sure everything was perfect, while also trying to be as safe as possible with COVID. I got my Barbicide COVID-19 makeup certificate so that we would be able to do all of the stuff for the show.”

Vocal music teacher Brad Ronne shared how important makeup is in portraying each character.

“Makeup is not something that is usually noticed from the audience unless it isn’t done well,” he said. “It does so much to bring out each character, especially with the bright lighting.”

Adams helped get the actors ready to take the stage. but unlike movie and T.V. makeup, theater makeup has to be done quickly.