Junior Jazlyn Adams turns makeup design into talent

As a little girl, Jazlyn Adams sat in front of the mirror applying makeup from a Clair’s makeup kit her parents bought her. She shaded her eyebrows and brought out her rosy cheeks. That childhood experience would inspire Adams to share her makeup artistry talents at school and become recognized by the Omaha Performing Arts.
“When I first started, I didn’t have a lot of makeup and I found my old makeup kit from when I was little and I just messed around with that,” she said. “That Christmas, I was gifted my first and most used, as of today, pallet and that’s where it all started.”
One of Adams’ reasons for getting to makeup design was her mother, Mandi.
“My mom is a huge inspiration in my makeup,” she said. “She went to school for art and she is even some of my creativity. My mom supports me no matter what.”
She began crafting her makeup artistry, learning how to put a burn on her cheek and a skeleton, which she said turned out badly. She continued to challenge herself and improved her skills. Adams is one of several high school theater students from across Nebraska named award-winners through the Nebraska High School Theater Academy program.
Adams’ first theater production where she did makeup design was for the Scottsbluff High School musical, “Newsies,” her freshman year.
“I signed up for makeup crew and loved it,” she said. “That summer, I helped with makeup at the college for their Theatre West program.”
Since then, she was the head of makeup for the SHS musical, “West Side Story,” although the show was canceled because of the pandemic. For this year’s musical “Oklahoma!,” the junior was not only the makeup crew head, but also ran the entire makeup department.
“Our usual makeup artist was having health issues and was not able to be part of this year’s production,” Adams said. “I spent days trying to prepare for the musical to make sure everything was perfect, while also trying to be as safe as possible with COVID. I got my Barbicide COVID-19 makeup certificate so that we would be able to do all of the stuff for the show.”
Vocal music teacher Brad Ronne shared how important makeup is in portraying each character.
“Makeup is not something that is usually noticed from the audience unless it isn’t done well,” he said. “It does so much to bring out each character, especially with the bright lighting.”
Adams helped get the actors ready to take the stage. but unlike movie and T.V. makeup, theater makeup has to be done quickly.
“It took me about five to 10 minutes for the easier makeup and for the people with beards about 20,” she said. “Theater makeup has to be fast and it can be hard to learn that time management.”
While applying the makeup using brushes, spatulas and sponges, she finds inspiration by thinking like the character.
“I usually look at a reference of a character and then take my own ideas and turn it into something more than just paint on my face,” she said. “I think that every character has their own personality and I go off of what I think that is.”
For the spring musical of “Oklahoma!,” she said the makeup helped bring the characters to life.
“Makeup really brings the performance to life,” she said. “For example, Andrew Carnes is an older guy and to show that we gave him a beard, gray hair and wrinkles. Aunt Eller also had wrinkles. It helps bring out their character and makes everyone look more alive. Those early morning matinées can be really hard to look awake and makeup can help that.”
Ronne said Adams put in work for the production of “Oklahoma!,” overcoming several challenges.
“She spent hours training students and preparing all of the makeup kits,” he said. “Especially with COVID this year, there were so many extra precautions.
“This year was a special challenge because of the double casting,” he said. “So many students played different parts in different performances. Many were completely different ages as well. Jazlyn’s work made that highly successful.”
After learning of Adams’ recognition, Ronne said she is deserving of the honor because of her talent.
“Jazlyn has had a passion for makeup design for a very long time,” he said. “She has been to numerous workshops and camps. I know that she has also done some online trainings. It’s been exciting to watch her chase after her dreams.”
Adams is also involved in the cheer program at SHS, making her school days long. She arrives on campus around 6:45 a.m. and stayed some nights until 10:30 p.m. to prepare. Despite the long days, she was grateful for the opportunity.
This is Adams’ second consecutive year being recognized by NHSTA for her makeup skills. She is hopeful to make it three consecutive years.
“I was very excited and so grateful that I can get to have such an amazing opportunity,” she said of receiving the recognition. “Last year, because of COVID, they did an online ceremony, but this year I get to go to Omaha for an actual ceremony and I am so excited.”
Students will be honored at the NHSTA showcase on Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center.
After high school, she plans to continue pursuing her passion to work in the makeup industry. She has already received a $1,000 scholarship to attend Cinema Makeup School and is preparing for college.
“Since I went to a makeup camp at Cinema Makeup School last summer, I had the chance to get a $1,000 scholarship to their school. I also have some offers from Mudd, Vancouver film school, and another one in Philadelphia. This is my dream to go into the makeup industry.”
As she prepares for her senior year of high school and makes plans for college, Adams is excited to continue to hone her craft.
“One thing I always say, though, is that you can never stop learning or growing in what you’re passionate in,” she said. “I am still learning and have a lot more learning to do.”