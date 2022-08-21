Keepin’ Love Alive: A marriage sermon

We’ve all heard that it’s better to see a sermon than hear a sermon. Well today, prepare to be that sermon.

Recently, my wife had ankle surgery, leaving her housebound and unable to accomplish the daily tasks she usually does. That leaves her responsibilities up to the rest of us.

I once heard that true love is giving someone what they want, whether you understand it or not. I don’t understand why my wife likes the house so clean, but I do love her.

So, a cleaning I will go, and give her what she wants, whether I understand it or not. I cleaned the bathroom around Christmastime and even wiped out the sink, so it looks good to me. But not to her.

So today, be the sermon. Do something loving for your spouse, whether you understand why it’s important to them or not. Go for that walk. Clean up that mess. Sit and watch baseball together.

For a long time I have said that relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act. Today is your day to act.

After all, that’s really what keepin’ love alive is all about.

