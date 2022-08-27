Keepin’ Love Alive: Compliment, don’t criticize

Perhaps one of the more difficult challenges in a couple relationship is dealing with your differences; especially when they don’t seem to go away. Interestingly, both happy and unhappy couples tend to have about three to five of these chronic differences.

Maybe one person is a saver and one a spender. One an early morning person and one a night owl. One likes to play first, one likes to work first. One’s an optimist, and the other a realist. With so many different personality styles, couples are surely not going to match on everything.

The good news is that to be happy, they don’t have to. In fact, sometimes these differences turn out to be their greatest strengths. But it all depends on how they choose to view these differences that matters most.

Couples who view their differences with criticism make an already difficult situation dangerous. By being critical, one chooses to attack their partner’s character rather than attacking the problem.

Let’s say Sarah agreed to meet Mike at the store at 5:00, but she’s running late. When she shows up if Mike chooses to say “I can’t believe you’re late again, you’re so lazy” he has chosen to be critical by attacking her personality.

Instead of just attacking the fact that she is late (and perhaps questioning why) he has attributed the mistake to an unfavorable personality characteristic. He has made it personal. He has not attacked the problem, he has attacked her.

Criticism makes our chronic differences worse. Not only do our partner’s feel attacked and disrespected, and are likely to get defensive, but we now view them as having a character flaw that we must painstakingly deal with. And who wants to be married to someone with a flaw that we have to tolerate and compensate for? And one that keeps happening again and again for years and years..

Of interest is that happy couples tend to have the same number, and types, of chronic differences. And one of them may be similar to Sarah and Mike’s, where one is chronically on time, and one usually late.

So the difference is not in the differences, but in how they see the differences that makes the difference. Got that?

Instead of being critical of their differences, happy couples are complementary of them. Realizing that differences provide an important balance, happy couples tend to be grateful for their opposites. While they may not love the differences, they make them work for their benefit and learn not to be critical of them.

After all, is any one of us really perfect on our own? No. We all need to be balanced.

I’m a bit too messy and have been blessed with a wife who likes to keep things tidy. I tend to save too much and have been blessed with a wife who doesn’t mind spending. As a result we’ve been on many great vacations and had wonderful experiences that I would have been too cheap to pay for on my own. And I cherish those memories.

So next time you are tempted to be critical of your differences, choose to be complementary instead. It goes a long way in helping keep love alive.

In the words of a happy wife I recently met, choose to say “He’s my best opposite”.

For more tips on keeping your love alive, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

Mark Anderson, MS, LIMHP is a mental health therapist specializing in couples therapy. He is in private practice at Oregon Trail Mental Health in Scottsbluff and can be contacted at 635-2800 or online at www.panhandlecouples.com.