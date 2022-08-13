Keepin’ Love Alive: Don’t derail

In order to fully understand life, it helps to look at it through a perspective you already understand; to view life through your own “lens” if you will.

Are you a plumber? There are a lot of analogies about life that can be related to plumbing. An accountant? A priest? Love plants? Airplanes? Cooking? All of these have similarities to life that can better help us understand life, and marriage.

I once had a bank teller whose husband had made a big mistake, and he wanted her forgiveness. She explained to him that if you overdraft your checking account there are fees to be paid. And while she may be able to waive a fee or two, she can’t waive them all.

She compared this to the mistake he had made. While she was trying to forgive him and “waive as many of the fees” as she could (he was trying to make deposits in their relationship account) she simply could not, emotionally, waive them all.

This week, I had a train engineer tell me that he once watched a train derail. He remembers the horrific noises, sparks, bending metal and chaos that occurred as both track and train were destroyed. As a result, people were hurt, and even killed.

He compared this to the fights he and his wife have when they get out of control. “We have to figure out a way to keep our fights from derailing; it’s causing too much damage.”

We talked about all the precautions and safety measures that the railroad has to prevent derailments. We talked about the importance of following those rules and the benefits of doing so, and the deadly consequences if not followed.

Similarly, we discussed certain rules of “fair fighting” that he and his wife could follow to help prevent a derailment in their arguments. We talked about the benefits of following these, and the potential consequences of not.

Perhaps my favorite was when he shared that if a train collision is inevitable, railroaders are taught to jump from the train and “tuck and roll.” We compared this to when he and his wife are in a discussion that’s clearly headed for derailment, it’s probably safer to get off that argument train and “tuck and roll” to safety. And next time follow the rules to prevent derailment in the first place.

I’ve said for a long time that marriages are easier than we think, but harder than we act. If we would all do a better job of relating to our marriage like we relate to our jobs, we could all improve the way we act.

After all, if some treated their jobs like they treat their marriages, their jobs would fail. Imagine a farmer who never watered their plants. Those plants would die just like his marriage if he didn’t “water it” by taking his wife out on a date every once in a while.

So this week pay a bit more attention to your job, whatever it may be. Why are you successful there? What precautions do you take, and what tricks to success have you learned? And then, with metaphor in hand, head home and use those same strategies to success to help keep love alive.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

