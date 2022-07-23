KEEPIN' LOVE ALIVE: Know the stats

While statistics is a class most people don’t enjoy in college, statistics clearly are valuable to all of us. For example, statistically gas prices are decreasing. This week alone they fell from an average of 4.75 to 4.59. Now that’s a statistic we can all cheer about!

There are also a lot of marriage statistics that are helpful. These statistics can help us understand where our relationship stands compared to others, and can also warn us of times that, statistically, are harder for couples to keep love alive.

Statistically, half of all marriages that will end will do so in the first seven years. The main cause of these divorces is the couples inability to get along. These couples had a very difficult time learning how to manage, and resolve, their differences. Conflict overwhelms their marriage and eventually leads to its demise.

After the seven year mark, the chief cause of divorce is a growing gradual apart and loss of closeness. Instead of intense fighting, these couples simply lose touch with one another. They grow apart and become more like distant roommates than partners. Instead of ending with a bang, like a conflictual couple, they simply end with a fizzle as the spark of love extinguishes.

Simply knowing these statistics can help couples navigate otherwise potentially dangerous, and even relationship-ending, times. As they say, knowledge is power.

If you’re past the seven year mark, make sure you do things to keep your friendship strong. Talk about your day. Spend time together in enjoyable activities. Go out on dates without the kids just to get some one-on-one time. Be sure to stay connected!

If you’re in less than seven years, realize that conflict early on is normal.

One of the best early-relationship quotes says that when you make a marriage it’s like trying to build one house from two different sets of plans. Most house plans include a bathroom and a kitchen, but in different places; imagine trying to build one house from those two different plans!

In most marriages, you want together time, separate time, money spending and saving, etc…but there are likely two different plans on how that looks. So learn how to find the middle ground and the best relationship can come as you combine the best of each set of plans.

No matter how long couples have been married, statistically the happy ones maintain at least five times as many positive interactions as negative ones. The really happy ones maintain up to twenty positives to every one negative.

Keeping this in mind can help us remember to nurture our relationship. Love is not self-sustaining. It takes nourishment, with the happiest of couples nourishing their relationship often.

It can also help us understand how dangerous negative interactions really are. Statistically it takes at least five positive interactions to make up for each negative interaction. Next time you're interaction may be turning negative, it may be easier and safer to stop rather than have to make up for it later.

Another interesting statistic is that most couples in trouble wait an average of six years before seeking professional help. By then, for many, it’s too late. And for others, it can be a longer road to recovery.

Much like seeking help for a medical concern, time is of the essence. If I got a cavity today, waiting six years isn’t going to help. And getting it checked out sooner, even if it’s not a cavity, is clearly safer than waiting and regretting it later.

Statistically most people will marry over a lifetime. Some even two or three times. Knowing the statistics on what happy couples do to keep love alive, and where danger lurks, can help assure that that journey is as enjoyable as possible.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.