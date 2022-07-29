Keepin’ Love Alive: When opposites attract

Despite a well known phrase that opposites attract, multiple studies have found this actually to be a myth. Turns out that most people are attracted to those who are similar, not different, than themselves. Have a good looking spouse? A wise spouse? Well then that’s good news about you, isn't it?

Nonetheless, anyone in any relationship over time knows that despite our attempt to find those that think like us, we discover that some long term, and even significant differences, do exist between us and others. Often this is the source of our greatest conflicts, and some couples present to my office saying “We fight over the same things, again and again.”

Learning to manage those differences in a long-term relationship is obviously crucial. How they are managed can make the difference between happily ever after and miserably ever after.

Less effective couples who end up being unhappy as a result of their approach see their differences as being bad. Furthermore, they are critical of their partner and think less of them as a result of their different approach to life.

Let’s take the typical example of the spender and the saver. The one who saves the money often sees the spending partner as irresponsible and undisciplined. The saver feels superior due to their ability to manage their money instead of their money managing them. Clearly they feel their way is better.

The spender often sees the saver as a tightwad who has no fun. A person who is too controlling and dominating. A person who just can’t relax and is too worried to really enjoy life. Clearly the spender feels their way is superior and may often feel bad for the worry-ridden saver.

In such a relationship, much like a tug of war, these couples will pull and fight in an attempt to establish dominance in their position. Sometimes they will do it openly by fighting, and other times behind one another’s back by spending or hiding money without telling their partner.

What’s odd about this approach is it tends to actually worsen the problem. The

spender actually spends more and the saver saves more, both in an attempt to compensate for their partner’s opposite behavior. Now the problem is ten times worse!

Interestingly, happy couples are also composed of partners who don’t see eye to eye on how to handle money. But it’s how they handle this difference that brings happiness.

First, they don’t see their differences as personality problems. Simply because their partner chooses to handle things differently doesn’t mean their partner has a character flaw.

As my old professor often said (and my wife often says about our differences), “It’s not wrong, it’s just different. In fact, there’s a lot of people out there who do it your way.”

Second, they’ve come to realize that the difference provides an important balance in the relationship. “I’ve got gaps, she’s got gaps. But together we got no gaps” as the famous Selvester Stalone said as Rocky.

The spender, for example, realizes that saving is important. The saver realizes that spending is important. Without the ability to do both, neither approach is very effective.

Imagine, for example, putting two spenders together. While they may have a lot of fun today and tomorrow, they will be in grave trouble when retirement comes. Or perhaps even sooner if a tragedy hits and they have no “rainy day” savings.

But on the other end, imagine two savers together. While they may have plenty of money for retirement, will they even spend it then? And even if they do, what fun would life be if you continually put off today’s opportunities to save for tomorrow.

Yet you take a saver and a spender together and you have the ultimate combination. Their strength is actually in their difference. Enough to save for retirement, but enough to have a little fun on the journey, too.

Being different is a natural part of a relationship. And for this we should be grateful, for it’s within the balance of our differences where keepin’ love alive is most likely to happen.

Enjoy being different; it’s a balance we can all benefit from.

Remember, couple relationships are easier than you think, but harder than you act.

For more information on couple relationships, visit www.panhandlecouples.com.