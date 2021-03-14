Kinder-Carding underway at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

The last time children’s librarian Deb Carlson visited any of the schools was last year for the library’s annual Kinder-Carding campaign. It seemed only fitting that the campaign be the reason for her first visit back to the classroom since then.

This week Carlson, along with children’s assistant librarian Elaine Bleisch, visited seven different Kindergarten classrooms in Scottsbluff to tell them about their Kinder-Carding campaign. At these visits, Carlson and Bleisch issued special invitations to Kindergarten students to visit the library to get their first library card of their own for free.

The program is taking place a little later than usual, but Carlson said she pushed it back in the hopes of being able to visit the students in person once again.

“We usually do Kinder-Carding in January and February. But this year, because we kind of hoped what would happen is if we waited a little while, we might get into the school,” Carlson said. “We had done it in January last year, and then that was kind of the last thing we did before we closed, so it’s fun that this is kind of the first thing we’re able to do in person.”