Kinder-Carding underway at Lied Scottsbluff Public Library

The last time children’s librarian Deb Carlson visited any of the schools was last year for the library’s annual Kinder-Carding campaign. It seemed only fitting that the campaign be the reason for her first visit back to the classroom since then.
This week Carlson, along with children’s assistant librarian Elaine Bleisch, visited seven different Kindergarten classrooms in Scottsbluff to tell them about their Kinder-Carding campaign. At these visits, Carlson and Bleisch issued special invitations to Kindergarten students to visit the library to get their first library card of their own for free.
The program is taking place a little later than usual, but Carlson said she pushed it back in the hopes of being able to visit the students in person once again.
“We usually do Kinder-Carding in January and February. But this year, because we kind of hoped what would happen is if we waited a little while, we might get into the school,” Carlson said. “We had done it in January last year, and then that was kind of the last thing we did before we closed, so it’s fun that this is kind of the first thing we’re able to do in person.”
While Carlson and Bleisch only visited Scottsbluff Kindergarten classes, they said that all area Kindergartners are welcome to come in to the library to get their very own library card, along with the many prizes that come with it.
In addition to a library card, Kindergartners who come into the library will receive a “Bee a Reader” bag, “Bonkers for Books” head band, yoyo, knobby ball, ruler and pencil. Even parents will receive a few incentives in the form of coupons for bringing in their child. As a special incentive this year, the first 100 Kindergartners to get their library card will receive a squeeze sparkle banana prize as well.
The Kinder-Carding program began in 1994 as a joint effort between the library and the Star-Herald to emphasize the importance of reading and for children to develop a relationship with their local library. Perkins Restaurant also became a sponsor in the project three years ago.
“(It) just gets that initial visit to the library that feeling positive. And it starts that road to lifelong learning,” Carlson said.
Bleisch, who is experiencing the Kinder-Carding program for the first time this year, said she thought it was a great idea to bring kids into the library and instill in them a love for reading at an early age.
“We’re starting to lose the kids that will grow up with books,” she said. “They’re growing up with devices. It’s super important for them to love physical books, as well as reading, you know, just because we as we definitely don’t want to lose that. … And we have more stuff in the building. We also have the play area, we have building toys that they can learn and computers that they can get on to, and then just the experience of being in the building and being around other people.”
“We are the community’s living room,” she said.
The Kinder-Carding program will continue through May. Any area child in Kindergarten can come into the library at any time to receive a library card and the special prizes until the end of the school year.