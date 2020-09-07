Kristen Hall, Lee Hall working together training horses

Kristin Hall and Lee Hall sat on their deck sipping iced tea and taking in the view.

“Isn’t this just beautiful?” Kristin Hall asked.

The pair have shared a lot of beautiful views. As they looked out at the fields and wildlife refuges near Winters Creek Lake, Kristin Hall said this one was unexpected.

“We never thought we’d live in Nebraska,” Kristin Hall said.

The Beginning

Horses were always a part of Lee Hall and Kristin Hall’s lives, even before they met. In fact, without horses they may have never met.

“I broke my first horse when I was 7 years old,” Lee Hall said. “I broke it for the neighbor and he gave me a rifle.”

Lee Hall’s father and grandfather traded horses and when he was young, he was usually the first one in the saddle.

“They’d get those big colts, put a saddle on them and turn them loose,” he said, laughing. “I’d get bucked off so hard.”

He began rodeoing in junior high and earned championship titles in his home state of Colorado.

Kristin Hadd had earned her own accolades in a separate sector of horsemanship.

“I rode English,” she said. “I had never even ridden in a western saddle before I met Lee.”

She was attending school at California Polytechnic State University when she landed an internship at a facility in Temecula, California, where Lee Hall was responsible for training 300 thoroughbreds.

“I’d break all the horses and give them to the gallopers,” he said.