Legends of a lake monster in the Panhandle have inspired awe for ages

“Following Mr. Johansen’s report, there were 11 auto load of sight seers went out to the lake to investigate, but...no one in the party got a glimpse of this much discussed object,” The News wrote on Aug. 5, 1921.

People flocked to Alkali in droves to spot the monster. Few of them came away with any potential sightings.

By 1923, news of the monster spread across the state. From Alliance to the Tri-Cities, and Lincoln to Omaha, articles were written about the sea serpent inhabiting a little landlocked lake in the Panhandle. Even as far away as London, newspaper readers could absorb themselves in stories about the Alkali Lake Monster.

There was just one dilemma: while many of the witnesses may have very well seen something, it couldn’t have been a monster.

“Some people saw different things and it sort of took off for a time,” area historian and longtime resident Fred Jungck said. “...When people realized it was kind of silly, then they had fun with it.”