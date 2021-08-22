Legends of a lake monster in the Panhandle have inspired awe for ages

Nebraska is not well known for its cryptozoological sightings. It has no Missouri Monster; no New Jersey Devil. Certainly, if there were monsters prowling throughout the state, you wouldn’t expect to find them in a tiny 50-acre lake on the border of the Sandhills, miles upon miles from the nearest significant body of water.
Yet, in the summer of 1921, a string of unusual sightings took place at what was then known as Alkali Lake. It is a small lake, roughly circular in shape and half a mile across at its widest end. It’s deepest fathoms are only a dozen feet down. It is located less than 5 miles to the southeast from the Panhandle town of Hay Springs.
Still, a century ago, this shallow little lake was allegedly home to a monster.
“Alkali lake...is now said to be the home of an Octopus or something that has the appearance of one,” reported The Hay Springs News on July 29, 1921. “It has been seen three or four different times by three or four different parties, and is described in various forms.”
According to the newspaper, this ‘octopus’ was first sighted by a man named L.P. Walgren, a homeowner whose property bordered the lake and whose name would eventually become attached to it. Several other witnesses reportedly saw the animal during the summer of 1921. Many of them, like Arthur Johansen, also owned property around the lake.
“Following Mr. Johansen’s report, there were 11 auto load of sight seers went out to the lake to investigate, but...no one in the party got a glimpse of this much discussed object,” The News wrote on Aug. 5, 1921.
People flocked to Alkali in droves to spot the monster. Few of them came away with any potential sightings.
By 1923, news of the monster spread across the state. From Alliance to the Tri-Cities, and Lincoln to Omaha, articles were written about the sea serpent inhabiting a little landlocked lake in the Panhandle. Even as far away as London, newspaper readers could absorb themselves in stories about the Alkali Lake Monster.
There was just one dilemma: while many of the witnesses may have very well seen something, it couldn’t have been a monster.
“Some people saw different things and it sort of took off for a time,” area historian and longtime resident Fred Jungck said. “...When people realized it was kind of silly, then they had fun with it.”
The lake was all but dried up throughout the 1890s; reduced to a puddle so small you could step across it, according to one report. While it eventually refilled, it still never exceeded a depth of more than a dozen feet. A monster 300 feet long, as the most fantastical stories told, could never survive in water that shallow and could never grow that large in such a short span of time. Small lakes in western Nebraska just don’t have the food supply to support it.
The very hydrology and biodiversity of Walgren Lake serve as the largest deterrents to the existence of a cryptid living in it. The identity of the creature glimpsed that summer was speculated in later years to be a beaver, a badger, or a catfish, although nothing has been conclusively proven.
“As soon as permission is granted by the state authorities to use a sane or other means of capture, steps will be taken to capture it,” The Hay Springs News wrote on Sept. 16, 1921. Despite reports of the body of a mermaid being found and exhibited, no actual efforts to locate or capture the supposed monster were undertaken. In 1923, the Hay Springs Investigative Association balked at a $4,000 fee demanded by property owners surrounding the lake to dredge it up. And so the monster remained a myth.
Sources in later decades posited, if the stories were deliberately hoaxed, the perpetrator was an area businessman named John G. Maher, who died in 1939. Maher created several other hoaxes based in the northern Panhandle. Jungck said, of whether the sightings were outright hoaxes or simple misidentification, “That’s the one thing you wonder, and it goes both ways ... we’ll probably never know the real truth other than that there never was a really large animal in the lake.”
A hundred years ago, there was a vastly different sentiment surrounding the monster. It was new and mysterious, if a bit outlandish.
“There seems to be no question now but what the fellow is there,” The News wrote in the Sept. 16, 1921 issue. “It has been seen by many who have about the same story to tell except it seems to be growing larger each time.”
Just like the supposed beast itself, so too has the monster’s legacy in Hay Springs grown. Over the years, residents of the town have embraced the monster as a way of putting their community on the map. Nebraska has only one lake monster, real or not, and it’s theirs. By 1935, the local American Legion had organized a ‘Sea Monster Boat Race’ at the lake, so it appears there were no fears regarding a real monster attacking boaters.
In 1985, as part of Hay Springs’ centennial celebration, the city based much of the festivities on their legendary monster. They designed commemorative shirts featuring the town’s most cryptic resident and made stuffed sea monster plushes. Jungck said the townsfolk even procured an inflatable sea monster for people to take pictures with and ride on.
So the legacy of the Alkali Lake Monster lived on, even if the creature itself never existed to begin with.
“No matter what, we are quite fond of our Creature and embrace him,” Hay Springs librarian Julianne Rasmussen said in an email. “He’s a permanent part of our local lore and I hope he stays that way. The unknowns are far more interesting than the dull reality, don’t you think?”