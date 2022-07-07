Lil’ Explorers offers fun with education at Riverside Discovery Center

Every Wednesday morning throughout the summer at Riverside Discovery Center (RDC), kids 2-5 years old, can channel their energy into learning with exciting hands-on activities in the Lil’ Explorers class.

“The purpose of Lil’ Explorers is to be a parent-child bonding class to learn about the wonderful world of nature through the lens of RDC,” Kevin Plath, an educator at RDC, said.

Plath guides kids and their adult on a zoo adventure themed around a specific topic every week. The group time typically begins with facts around the theme incorporating a story, snack, craft and, especially, an animal visit.

“For tortoises as an example, we might visit our 50-pound sulcate tortoise and go in and feed him a bunch of lettuce,” Plath said. “We might then make little egg carton tortoises, paint them and take those home as our weekly craft. We might also make a Jell-O tortoises as our craft and as our snack.”

Plath said the program is geared toward encouraging families to explore the zoo in a new way while building on early childhood developmental skills.

“We work on fine motor control here, especially on days when we do the class out of the museum,” Plath said. “It just really teaches a lot of imagination from play and creativity.”

Makaiyla Anderson has been bringing Zoella 3, to Lil’ Explorers every week to give her the opportunity to explore RDC behind the scene.

“For her age, there aren’t a lot of activities with a teaching program for her,” Anderson said. “I feel like this place has a lot of educational value, it keeps her engaged and she loves Kevin, who puts on the program.”

She said that Zoella has a lot of energy and the program is something they both look forward to every week.

“Honestly, this type of program really does just stick with you from a young age,” Plath said. “I was fortunate enough to grow up in an area with a zoo program very similar to this called Jr. Zookeepers. I do really credit that with taking me as far as I’ve gotten. It really built up that passion for nature and that blossomed into a career.”

Plath, originally from Bloomington, Illinois, interned at RDC in 2019 and accepted an education position at the zoo the following year.

“This is a great community to expand the zoo’s presence in. They’re very welcoming, and insightful and receptive when it comes to programs here at RDC,” Plath said. “I’m just continuously surprised by the level of vocabulary from the 2 to 5 year olds out here. They’re not just parroting words back but actually bringing them up in subsequent classes. It’s just really cool to be a part of.”

The Lil’ Explorers class is every Wednesday at 10 a.m., open to any preschool aged child. Prices for the class are $12 for one class ($8 for RDC members), $40 for four classes ($30 for members), $55 for six classes ($40 for members) and $120 for 12 classes for members only.

“I really think that the program can have a profound effect on your kid, even if it isn’t to inspire them to go into the zoo industry or to go into science," Plath said. "It does give them that deep appreciation for nature starting at an early age which is just so valuable.”

For more information about RDC and its programs, call 308-630-6236 or visit www.riversidediscoverycenter.org.