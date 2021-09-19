 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Listening and learning at storytime
0 comments

Listening and learning at storytime

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Listening and learning at storytime

Lucy Thomas and her younger sister Scarlett listen intently to "Grandpa Toad's Secret," by Keiko Kasza.
Listening and learning at storytime

Sullivan Gauthier sits with Riley Windhorst during Thursday's morning storytime at the Scottsbluff Library.
Listening and learning at storytime

Willa Kosman snuggles her grandaughter Collette Kosman during storytime, which had the theme of grandparents.
Listening and learning at storytime

Preschool-aged children gathered in the community room at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 16, to participate in the weekly storytime activities.
Listening and learning at storytime

Harrison Gauthier watches the librarians act out a story during Thursday's storytime about grandparents.
Listening and learning at storytime

Youth librarian Deb Carlson and teen librarian Elaine Bleisch show different photos of grandparents at the beginning of the "Grandparents are GREAT!" storytime on Thursday morning. The theme was meant to correlate with Grandparents Day, which was on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Listening and learning at storytime

Shirley Burford smiles at her granddaughter Ellery Young, who she often brings to storytime at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News