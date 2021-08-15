Local 4-H quilters to show quilts with international museum exhibit

Then it’s a matter of laying it, cutting it, piecing it and sewing, binding and stitching all the layers together. Their mom Jennifer said she’s always impressed with every new project they do.

“As their parent, I see that it’s the creativity but it also has developed in them a lot of discipline and it’s developed their math skills, it’s developed their geometry skills, measurement, following directions,” she said. “And just the discipline of taking a project, a pattern, to a finished thing and seeing it all the way through and being able to complete all the steps needed to get that done has really benefited their education.”

The skills have even transferred elsewhere too. When COVID hit, the two of them made tons of facemasks for their church, neighbors, local businesses and family. And now that Jessica is moving on to college, she said she might not always have time to do a quilt, but the skill of sewing will definitely stick with her.

“I was going to try to get at least one year of college under my belt before I got into a time consuming project … (but) I’m sure I will (keep quilting),” she said. “Sewing in general, though, is a good skill to keep with you. I can hem my own clothes, fix things that need fixed.”