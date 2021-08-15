Local 4-H quilters to show quilts with international museum exhibit

If you look closely at Jonah Splichal’s intergenerational quilt, you can see faint brown spots stained into some of the embroidered areas. That’s where his great grandma Donna Sessler spilled her coffee when she embroidered the patches years ago.
“My great-grandma, she liked to drink coffee when she sewed,” 15-year-old Jonah said. “So you can see stains on them (embroidery), and we kept them.”
He put together the quilt with the help of his grandma Faye Splichal and his parents to make an intergenerational quilt for the Scotts Bluff County Fair one year. It was a testament to the familial tradition quilting has become in the Splichal family.
Jonah got interested in quilting after watching his grandma Faye teach his older sister Jessica. She began with pillow cases before working her way up to prize-winning quilts.
Between the two of them, they’ve completed around 20 projects, Jessica 12 or 13 and Jonah eight or nine. Jessica has won the state champion award twice, and every single one of Jonah’s quilts went to state competition except one.
“I think that’s part of the challenge when they started was to get a really nice ribbon at the county fair, and then if it qualifies the next year, as it got qualified for state, and then you want to get the best at state as possible,” their grandmother Faye said. “I think that’s the challenge each year, keep bettering. … It really is quite (an) accomplishment.”
Now, their quilts are taking to a new stage — they’ll be displayed alongside internationally famous and historical quilts from the International Quilt Museum when one of its traveling exhibits makes its stop at the Legacy of the Plains Museum next Saturday, Aug. 21. The Splichal siblings are two of five local 4-Hers who will be displaying a few of their quilts during the International Quilt Museum exhibit and fundraiser event.
“Really cool just because quilting — how do I phrase it? — there’s people that are obviously experts,” Jessica said. “And so, I don’t know, I feel like it’s such an honor to be with them because they’re so experienced, internationally known.”
Jonah said, “It’s almost overwhelming to know that your quilts are going to be shown next to international experts at quilting, and you’re just a kid making quilts.”
Even if Jessica and Jonah aren’t technically professionals, it still takes a lot of work, dedication and concentration for a project like making quilts, especially if done by hand, which is how the Splichals were taught.
“They do binding all by hand,” Faye said. “There are a lot of people that sue a machine but I think by hand is a better technique.”
It typically begins with picking a pattern, then picking a fabric, although Jonah has gone against the grain in that part of the process before — “Usually it’s the other way around. You pick the pattern, and then pick the fabric, but I picked the fabric and then picked the pattern that one time.”
Then it’s a matter of laying it, cutting it, piecing it and sewing, binding and stitching all the layers together. Their mom Jennifer said she’s always impressed with every new project they do.
“As their parent, I see that it’s the creativity but it also has developed in them a lot of discipline and it’s developed their math skills, it’s developed their geometry skills, measurement, following directions,” she said. “And just the discipline of taking a project, a pattern, to a finished thing and seeing it all the way through and being able to complete all the steps needed to get that done has really benefited their education.”
The skills have even transferred elsewhere too. When COVID hit, the two of them made tons of facemasks for their church, neighbors, local businesses and family. And now that Jessica is moving on to college, she said she might not always have time to do a quilt, but the skill of sewing will definitely stick with her.
“I was going to try to get at least one year of college under my belt before I got into a time consuming project … (but) I’m sure I will (keep quilting),” she said. “Sewing in general, though, is a good skill to keep with you. I can hem my own clothes, fix things that need fixed.”
That might be what Grandma Faye is most proud of in her grandchildren’s original desire to learn how to quilt.
“I think that’s a skill that they can go on and use if it inspires them and they decide at some time later that they can make it, they could do other projects,” she said, “but if not, that skill is always there.”
You can see Jessica’s and Jonah’s prize-winning quilts, along with other quilts made by local 4-H youth and an exhibit of international quilts, at the fundraising event “An Evening with the International Quilt Museum: Future of Tradition,” at the Legacy of the Plains Museum on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $25, must be purchased by Wednesday, Aug. 18 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3dJo6vW.