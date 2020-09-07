Local artist Jack Schaaf releases first solo album

Jack Schaaf has written upwards of 40 songs, but until recently, the only way to hear them was live.

In August, Schaaf released his first solo album, “Songs About Time,” under the moniker Leatherback Jack.

“I’ve been working on it for about 3 1/2 years,” he said. “I’ve been doing it by myself in my basement between the kids sleeping and work.”

The tracklist includes new originals as well as songs he wrote as far back as 10 years ago. In addition to writing the lyrics and providing the vocals, Schaaf is behind all the instrumentals.

Schaaf said he’s been into music since he was young, growing up in a household where The Rolling Stones and Neil Diamond regularly filled the air. As a youngster, Schaaf tended to favor country but in his early teens, his heart took a turn toward rock and roll.

“I was 14-15 and picked up a guitar,” he said. “I got more into the rock … but now I do a lot more country stuff again.”

Once he picked up that guitar, there was no going back. He can play a plethora of instruments including banjo, drums, bass guitar, harmonica and piano.

“I’m primarily a guitar player though,” he said. “That’s what I’m best at.”

Schaaf moved to the area when he was 10 and stayed until he moved to Kearney when he was about 20. He lived there for 10 years and decided it was time to be closer to family. He’s been back in the valley for about nine years.

During his career, Schaaf has been a part of and played alongside multiple bands. Now, he’s part of The Greendales in addition to his solo work.