Local artist releases first solo album

Jack Schaaf has written upwards of 40 songs, but until recently, the only way to hear them was live.
In August, Schaaf released his first solo album, “Songs About Time,” under the moniker Leatherback Jack.
“I’ve been working on it for about 3 1/2 years,” he said. “I’ve been doing it by myself in my basement between the kids sleeping and work.”
The tracklist includes new originals as well as songs he wrote as far back as 10 years ago. In addition to writing the lyrics and providing the vocals, Schaaf is behind all the instrumentals.
Schaaf said he’s been into music since he was young, growing up in a household where The Rolling Stones and Neil Diamond regularly filled the air. As a youngster, Schaaf tended to favor country but in his early teens, his heart took a turn toward rock and roll.
“I was 14-15 and picked up a guitar,” he said. “I got more into the rock … but now I do a lot more country stuff again.”
Once he picked up that guitar, there was no going back. He can play a plethora of instruments including banjo, drums, bass guitar, harmonica and piano.
“I’m primarily a guitar player though,” he said. “That’s what I’m best at.”
Schaaf moved to the area when he was 10 and stayed until he moved to Kearney when he was about 20. He lived there for 10 years and decided it was time to be closer to family. He’s been back in the valley for about nine years.
During his career, Schaaf has been a part of and played alongside multiple bands. Now, he’s part of The Greendales in addition to his solo work.
At Greendales performances, Schaaf is on stage with long-time friend and fellow musician Kacey Sell. The two take on the role of brother and sister characters that play original music in addition to country, alt-rock and folk hits.
It was Sell’s daughter, Teagan, who designed the album art for Songs About Time. The golden cover features an image of a turtle, specifically a Leatherback, said Schaaf.
“I had a friend call me Leatherback Jack one time in high school,” he said. “It kind of resurfaced recently.”
Rather than a typical turtle, this one contains a clock, which relates to the album title.
“And it kind of signifies how long it took to get the record done,” Schaaf said.
The album is now available to stream on Apple Music, Spotify and other major platforms. Additionally, direct downloads are available for purchase at www.leatherbackjack.com as well as leatherbackjack.hearnow.com.
While the release of the album has been exciting, Schaaf is particularly stoked about receiving the vinyl records he ordered.
He inherited his parents’ old record collections and still buys new releases on vinyl.
“(Vinyl) is expensive to release, but I thought it would be kind of neat to have,” he said.
Several of his fans have requested vinyl records as well.
Schaaf says that for him performing is a release and a way he can contribute to the greater good.
“Music brings a little peace to the world to get you away from the chaos for a little bit, you know?”
