Local couple opens family funeral parlor

For Stefanie and Oscar Gonzalez, their funeral parlor on the corner of Char Avenue and West 20th Street is a dream come true.
After a year and a half remodeling the old KMOR radio station, Reverence Funeral Parlor will open on April 15. Stefanie Gonzalez said they already have a client hoping to use their space this weekend.
For the couple, the opening day represents the culmination of 18 months of work, sweat and tears decades in the making. The Gonzalez's plan to open their funeral parlor was hampered by a once-in-century pandemic. The pandemic has changed the way people view their deceased loved ones, Stefanie Gonzalez said.
“On a rare occasion, you would have a family that wanted a service recorded or live streamed or something, but it was very, very rare,” she said. “Now, we feel that it’s standard. You have to be able to offer that.”
Otherwise, Stefanie Gonzalez said, client expectations follow the same trends today as they did 10 years ago. That means more cremation services instead of traditional burials.
“I think it’s more because of ecological and economic reasons,” Oscar Gonzalez said.
Regardless of how a person chooses to be buried, a funeral home needs many spaces for many reasons. In addition to embalming rooms, viewing areas and a chapel, the Gonzalezes said they wanted their parlor to feature space for people to congregate over food and discuss intimate details in private.
The old KMOR building fit the bill perfectly for this, they said. But turning a radio station into a funeral parlor proved difficult.
A combination of hard work, prayer, old friends in the construction business and a small army of hammer-wielding kids made the remodel happen. Even with their six-member demolition team the prospect of buying, remodeling and opening their own business daunted the Gonzalezes.
“It was pretty intimidating because you think, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna go and start my own funeral home, and we’ll be open in four months,'” Stefanie Gonzalez said.
After consulting with some experts, Stefanie Gonzalez said she realized she was in for the long haul.
“When I left my last place of employment, we sat down with our six kids and we said, ‘I’m not going to be working for a while and we’re going to start our own business. We’re going to start our own family-owned funeral home.'’” she said. “For me, that was kind of my driving motivation — as hard as this process was — we told them that we were going to do it. And we did.”
“You want to prove to your kids that you can chase a dream and you can make it happen,” Oscar Gonzalez said.
While this is Oscar Gonzalez' first journey into the funeral business, his wife Stefanie Gonzalez has been at it for a decade. Her interests in caring for the dead stretches back much further, however.
“We had a career day (in eighth grade) and I thought, ‘What do I want to do? That is really interesting that I know nobody else is gonna pick’,” she said. “ I came up with a mortician.”
Stefanie Gonzalez stuck to that path and enrolled at the University of Nebraska Kearney’s pre-mortician program. From there, she went to a community college in Kansas to finish her studies.
While eighth-grade career day started her on her path, the death of her grandparents solidified it. During her sophomore year of high school, Stefanie Gonzalezes’ grandmother and grandfather died nine months apart. Her family utilized the same mortician for the deaths.
“We just had an incredible funeral director, somebody my parents had known for years,” she said. “(The funeral director) walked our family through that process not once, but twice within a year. I just thought I want to be able to do that for somebody someday.”
After her grandparent’s deaths, she worked at the funeral home that helped her family through life’s final transition. She said she never forgot the way her family, living and deceased, was treated.
Caring for the dead and those they leave behind became a passion for Stefanie Gonzalez, but finding a place to practice her passion didn’t come so easily.
When she graduated college, she needed one final year of apprenticeship before obtaining her licenses.
“With a lot of funeral homes, they don’t want to take the time to train somebody,” she said.
There was one opening. A friend from mortician’s school told her about a job in Scottsbluff.
“I kept on searching everywhere else in the state because I was certain I didn’t want to live in western Nebraska,” Stefanie Gonzalez said, reflecting on her feelings about the rural west before moving there.
She buckled eventually, made the drive west and interviewed for the job. She was hired on the spot. After building a family and a career, the Bluffs soon became her home.
Now, with launch day looming, the Gonzalezes reflected on their role in the community. Oscar Gonzalez said he wants the business to be a place where people interested in the funeral business can learn.
“If somebody from within the community wants to take on the role of a funeral director and embalmer, we’re here to help them,” Oscar Gonzalez said.