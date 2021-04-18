Local couple opens family funeral parlor

The old KMOR building fit the bill perfectly for this, they said. But turning a radio station into a funeral parlor proved difficult.

A combination of hard work, prayer, old friends in the construction business and a small army of hammer-wielding kids made the remodel happen. Even with their six-member demolition team the prospect of buying, remodeling and opening their own business daunted the Gonzalezes.

“It was pretty intimidating because you think, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna go and start my own funeral home, and we’ll be open in four months,'” Stefanie Gonzalez said.

After consulting with some experts, Stefanie Gonzalez said she realized she was in for the long haul.

“When I left my last place of employment, we sat down with our six kids and we said, ‘I’m not going to be working for a while and we’re going to start our own business. We’re going to start our own family-owned funeral home.'’” she said. “For me, that was kind of my driving motivation — as hard as this process was — we told them that we were going to do it. And we did.”

“You want to prove to your kids that you can chase a dream and you can make it happen,” Oscar Gonzalez said.