Local high school musicians participate in 26th annual Masonic All-Star marching band

LINCOLN – Two Scottsbluff Senior High School students were among 182 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 26th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed Saturday, June 5, during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.
Participating were: Trea Hess, son of Angela Bonow of Scottsbluff; and Eliyah Lara-Johnson, daughter of Silvestere and Buffy Lara-Juarez of Scottsbluff.
The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting June 1, to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave their first public performance with a public concert at Harmon Park on Friday, June 4. The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and First Avenue on Saturday, June 5, and it also performed the pre-game National Anthem and during half-time of the 63rd Annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium, on Foster Field, at the University of Nebraska—Kearney.
The band members were hosted by the Masons of Nebraska, and were directed by Brad Weber, retired Band Director from Wayne High School, currently Instructor of Percussion at Wayne State College; Dan Sodomka, Band Director at Aurora High School; and Dave Bohnert, Director of Bands at Wayne State College. Hess received a scholarship from the Nebraska Job’s Daughters 2020 GBHQ Project; and Lara-Johnson received a scholarship from the John Herbolsheimer Scholarship. The scholarships covered the costs of the camp.
“The band members worked hard during the week preparing for the Shrine Bowl performances,” said Jim Carlton, Grand Master of Nebraska Masons. “They also had a lot of fun meeting new people and enjoyed the activities, but they also understand the main reason for the long hours and hard work. Patients at the Shriners Hospitals for Children will benefit the most from the band’s efforts this past week. We sincerely appreciate their contribution to raise awareness and