Local high school musicians participate in 26th annual Masonic All-Star marching band

LINCOLN – Two Scottsbluff Senior High School students were among 182 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 26th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed Saturday, June 5, during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.

Participating were: Trea Hess, son of Angela Bonow of Scottsbluff; and Eliyah Lara-Johnson, daughter of Silvestere and Buffy Lara-Juarez of Scottsbluff.

The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting June 1, to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave their first public performance with a public concert at Harmon Park on Friday, June 4. The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and First Avenue on Saturday, June 5, and it also performed the pre-game National Anthem and during half-time of the 63rd Annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium, on Foster Field, at the University of Nebraska—Kearney.