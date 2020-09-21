Local libraries host story time outdoors for the first time

With summer reading wrapped up, story time season is in full swing. The Gering Public Library and the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library both hosted their first story time sessions this week on Sept. 16 and 17 respectively.

However, instead of the usual indoor story time, both libraries tried something new this year by hosting it outside, the first time in doing so for both of them. The Scottsbluff library invited their attendees to sit in the park right in front of the library, and the Gering library had their families come to Legion Park.

“I love this outside deal,” said Christie Clarke, youth services librarian at Gering Public Library. “And you know what? At this age, they like to move, which is completely normal, and I like for them to be able to do that. And being outside … they just have the freedom.”

The idea behind outdoor story time is to provide enough space for social distancing. Clarke said that while the weather is nice, they will continue doing story time outside. Once it gets colder, she said that because she typically has a smaller group, they will continue story time indoors in the large community room, where they will be able to distance themselves and wear masks if desired.

Deb Carlson, children’s librarian at Scottsbluff Public Library, said that wasn’t really an option for them since they do not have a big enough space to accommodate all their children and still provide social distancing. She said hopes to do outdoor, in-person story time as long as possible, but they are giving updates to their patrons about the format of story time from week to week.