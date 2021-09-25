Local schools performed with UW’s Western Thunder Marching Band Saturday, Sept. 18

There isn’t anything quite like the sound of more than 1,000 instruments harmonizing together to the tune of a school fight song in front of thousands of people. Not only did a few local marching bands get to experience it, they got to be a part of it.
Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Minatare and Bridgeport high schools all participated in the University of Wyoming’s Band Day on Saturday, Sept. 18. A total of 28 high school and middle school bands from all over Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado participated in this year’s event, in which the students got the opportunity to play alongside the UW Western Thunder Marching Band at halftime of a home UW football game.
Because the event didn’t happen last year due to COVID, many Panhandle students and band teachers were thrilled to head back west for its comeback performance.
“This was the third time we’ve went to band day and, certainly, we missed it last year,” Scottsbluff band director Frank Ibero said. “We went in 2019, and then not a lot happened in 2020. So it was great to get back there.”
For Scottsbluff’s drum major Ayden Reed, who had only been to one other UW Band Day, the day was a great learning, as well as bonding, experience for him and his peers.
“It was awesome because you see how much you still have to learn,” he said.
His favorite part was “…seeing my band just — their eyes light up when they realized that all that sound was coming from them, too, and that they were being part of something so big.”
To prepare for the day, bands who applied for the experience received the music and a chart of the school band’s placement on the football field a few weeks ahead of time, Bridgeport band director Douglas Babic said, “and you prepare them as best as you can for the day.”
Babic, who’s attended the event six times, added that the day served more purposes than just a band trip for his students.
“First, it’s another chance to play your instrument but this time with over 1,000 other people in a stadium that dwarfs anything we ever play in, in front of tens of thousands of appreciative people,” he said. “Second, you get to hear a college level band play, and the opportunity to learn from them is incalculable. Finally, you get to go to a college campus to see what it is really like. I have had so many students decide on their future just by taking them to various band events on different campuses.”
Mitchell band director Austin Sailors echoed Babic’s sentiment, saying that the day was a great way for students to get a glimpse of next level musicians, as well as grow their appreciation for the art.
“It is a fun opportunity to take a trip somewhere most students haven’t been before. It also exposes them to a college environment and shows them what could come next for them should they choose to go to college, or participate in bands after high school,” he said. “I also see it as great example of the collaborative nature of music. It isn’t a competition; it’s just students from around the area playing music together.”
Sailors said this was Mitchell’s first time attending UW Band Day, and his students loved it.
“The students were really positive about the experience, and they had a fun time,” he said.
Stacey Sailors, band director at Minatare, said she was looking forward to getting her students marching once again after a slow year last year. What better way to get back into the swing of things than to play with a college band?
“We didn’t do much marching band last year, so we’re excited to be able to get back to it,” she said.
“They (the students) were very excited to play with the UW band and experience a college football game. They were also a little bit nervous to play in front of so many people, in such a large stadium.”
That Saturday was long, having to rehearse in the morning with all the other bands before actually performing at halftime of the UW/Ball State game. Reed said his band left at 6 a.m. and didn’t get back until after 8 p.m.
“It was tough, but it was worth every second,” he said.
For Ibero, every music note that blasted from the football field meant more than just another note in The Weekend’s “Blinding Lights” or the Cowboys’ fight song — it meant band was back.
“All I could do, honestly, when we were first walking in the stadium and the college (band) Western Thunder was rehearsing and just hearing that college band sound in the stadium, was just like, ‘Ahh, football Saturday,’” he said. “So, it was a great thing to kind of hear and feel. And then, just to get back there and be part of that, it was really a celebration and kind of a, ‘All right, here we go. We’re back.’”