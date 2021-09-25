Local schools performed with UW’s Western Thunder Marching Band Saturday, Sept. 18

His favorite part was “…seeing my band just — their eyes light up when they realized that all that sound was coming from them, too, and that they were being part of something so big.”

To prepare for the day, bands who applied for the experience received the music and a chart of the school band’s placement on the football field a few weeks ahead of time, Bridgeport band director Douglas Babic said, “and you prepare them as best as you can for the day.”

Babic, who’s attended the event six times, added that the day served more purposes than just a band trip for his students.

“First, it’s another chance to play your instrument but this time with over 1,000 other people in a stadium that dwarfs anything we ever play in, in front of tens of thousands of appreciative people,” he said. “Second, you get to hear a college level band play, and the opportunity to learn from them is incalculable. Finally, you get to go to a college campus to see what it is really like. I have had so many students decide on their future just by taking them to various band events on different campuses.”

Mitchell band director Austin Sailors echoed Babic’s sentiment, saying that the day was a great way for students to get a glimpse of next level musicians, as well as grow their appreciation for the art.