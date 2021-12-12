Longtime Longfellow custodian Ric Vallejo retiring in January

Vallejo said he hopes to get his ‘61 Chevy pickup running. He said it needs body work and engine repair to properly restore it.

Of course, he also wants to have a little fun.

“I have like a bucket list. One of the things I wanted to do is go see Santana. I we went to Las Vegas (to see him in concert) two years ago. I’m glad I got to see him” Vallejo said.

He and his wife celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2024. He would like to finally take a trip to Hawaii he and his wife had planned two years ago.

“We had everything booked hotel, the car, everything. My daughter did the itinerary — what we were going to do. Then, about three days before we were to leave (my wife’s) mom had a brain bleed, so we didn’t go. We postponed it,” Vallejo said.

He said he would also like to do some traveling.

“I’d like to go to Wyoming (to fish at the) Wheatland Three. It’s a little reservoir up there,” he said. “My wife wants to go back to Yellowstone.”

He also has family he would like to go visit, he said.