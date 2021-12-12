Longtime Longfellow custodian Ric Vallejo retiring in January

On Jan. 4, 2022, Ric Vallejo will roam the halls at Longfellow Elementary one last time.
Vallejo, the school’s custodian, will retire after working for Scottsbluff Public Schools for 20 years. Last week, the staff at Longfellow honored Vallejo with a retirement celebration.
Vallejo was caught off guard by the celebration, he said.
“They told me to set up two tables in the cafeteria. When I went in there, they had all of the tables down. They had four things full of food. They added a table for me to sit with my family,” Vallejo said. “There was a lot of food. That was nice.”
Vallejo spent his first two years at Bluffs Middle School, but needed a change.
“I got tired of working nights and this job came open,” he said.
Vallejo said he had an interview with the school’s principal. About two hours later, the principal called back and offered him the job at Longfellow.
He was planning on working another year before retiring. He suffered a heart attack in April that sped up his plan, he said.
“I thought I was in good shape. I get to work. I had a hard time breathing,” Vallejo said. “I didn’t know if it was indigestion or what.”
He decided to go lay down on benches in the nurse’s office.
“I sat down for like five minutes and it wasn’t getting any better,” Vallejo said.
Vallejo tried to call his wife to come pick him. She didn’t answer. He drove himself home. Once his wife got home she took him to the hospital. He said he was there about 30 minutes before he was flown to Loveland, Colorado.
“I was there a couple of days. I had two stents put in on the right side (of my heart), and one on the left side,” Vallejo said.
Vallejo said he feels better physically since having heart surgery.
“I feel good now. I got more energy, but I think somebody is trying to tell me something, so it’s time to go. It’s fine. I’m 68. I’m gonna be 69 in December. It’s time to enjoy myself,” he said.
Vallejo said he has no specific plans for what he will do after retirement.
“I don’t know. I might be doing some fishing. I might take up woodworking. I have no idea, but I’ll figure it,” he said.
He does have some projects he would like to tackle in retirement.
“I got a lot of stuff that I need to do. I got an old truck that I want to restore,” he said.
Vallejo said he hopes to get his ‘61 Chevy pickup running. He said it needs body work and engine repair to properly restore it.
Of course, he also wants to have a little fun.
“I have like a bucket list. One of the things I wanted to do is go see Santana. I we went to Las Vegas (to see him in concert) two years ago. I’m glad I got to see him” Vallejo said.
He and his wife celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2024. He would like to finally take a trip to Hawaii he and his wife had planned two years ago.
“We had everything booked hotel, the car, everything. My daughter did the itinerary — what we were going to do. Then, about three days before we were to leave (my wife’s) mom had a brain bleed, so we didn’t go. We postponed it,” Vallejo said.
He said he would also like to do some traveling.
“I’d like to go to Wyoming (to fish at the) Wheatland Three. It’s a little reservoir up there,” he said. “My wife wants to go back to Yellowstone.”
He also has family he would like to go visit, he said.
“I have a lot of nieces that live in Los Angeles. My wife has got an aunt who lives in Phoenix. We could take a little trip and be in no hurry. We can just take our time and just drive,” he said.