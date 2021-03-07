LYFE House offers tea service and lunch

Ray said he will continue a focus on sustainability and made-fresh foods.

Currently, that means early rising for baking buns, collecting from Painter Produce and prepping the meats.

“We’re curing our own lox, we’re butchering our own animals, we’re making our own charcuterie,” he said. He said that he hopes to expand by making in-house vinegars and other products to cut down on waste.

Ray said that while he was offered ownership stake in restaurants, he wanted to take some time from work. He traveled to Southeast Asia, to South Korea and had a visa in New Zealand. He described taking odd jobs, or kitchen stints, but feeling unfulfilled.

“I was milking cows and just was like, ‘What am I doing? You know what I mean? Like, I’m not in that phase of my life where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do,” he said. “So, I turned around and came back here.”

After that revelation, Ray opened Paradigm, a catering and pop-up service in 2019, which hosted dinners at local places such as Papa Moons Winery and Cappuccino and Co. Ray said he settled on English fare, but didn’t want “to be pigeon-holed to a specific cuisine.”