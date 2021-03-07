LYFE House offers tea service and lunch

Derek Ray wants to serve customers something different — which means putting all kinds of homemade fare on china plates.
“I just wanted to plate food on beautiful china,” he said.
And no, there’s no dishwasher. All the plates are hand-washed.
Chef and owner Ray said he wanted to offer a limited menu at tea shop LYFE House to focus on quality.
“By taking away all of the options, we can focus on doing things right, doing things thoughtfully,” he said.
Outside the shop on the corner of 1st Avenue and East 18th Street, tables and chairs are readied for patio season underneath the Tuscan columns. Inside, people are greeted soft jazz by celeste blue walls, bronze mirrors reflecting an armoire with a collection of china, pink table settings with a succulent on every table holding cream and pink menus. Ray, in a colorful cap, slices apricots, while juggling orders of house-cured salmon beside a scallion scone.
Ray’s relationship with food spans decades and continents, but started in Western Nebraska.
Ray, 30, grew up in on a farm outside Chadron. He said his life was rooted in using every part of an animal, which went on to elevate the nose-to-tail trends he found during his stint in the Denver restaurant trends. While he attended culinary school in Texas, and in Denver, Ray dropped out and spent nearly a decade climbing the Denver restaurant scene, often using farm-to-table, foraging or fresh butchered food. Ray started at the bottom at Earls, climbing to a sous chef position within six months and worked at Argyll, Reunion then eventually the executive chef at Brazen and Telegraph, top restaurants in Denver’s scene.
Ray said he will continue a focus on sustainability and made-fresh foods.
Currently, that means early rising for baking buns, collecting from Painter Produce and prepping the meats.
“We’re curing our own lox, we’re butchering our own animals, we’re making our own charcuterie,” he said. He said that he hopes to expand by making in-house vinegars and other products to cut down on waste.
Ray said that while he was offered ownership stake in restaurants, he wanted to take some time from work. He traveled to Southeast Asia, to South Korea and had a visa in New Zealand. He described taking odd jobs, or kitchen stints, but feeling unfulfilled.
“I was milking cows and just was like, ‘What am I doing? You know what I mean? Like, I’m not in that phase of my life where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do,” he said. “So, I turned around and came back here.”
After that revelation, Ray opened Paradigm, a catering and pop-up service in 2019, which hosted dinners at local places such as Papa Moons Winery and Cappuccino and Co. Ray said he settled on English fare, but didn’t want “to be pigeon-holed to a specific cuisine.”
The shop opened just after Valentine’s Day, with four part-time employees and one other full time employee. Ray said he wants to hire at least two more as the weather warms.
He the grand plan is to make LYFE House more than a restaurant, with ideas to install a greenhouse and raised flower beds.
But for now, a tea shop is good.
“I’m essentially just trying to create a free place for people come together and just feel good, feel taken care of like, feel pampered a little bit,” Ray said.