Matt Hebbert performs on stage for first time in nearly four years

Matt said that while he was in the hospital, Patrick Newell, who is directing this show, would come visit and sing with him to help him keep his voice.

“They put him on the schedule as a therapist,” he said. “He and Lauren came up. They would sing and I would cry, and they would sing and I would cry. Eventually, I could sing.

“Patrick’s been huge, for all of us.”

The singing therapy must have helped, because his booming voice has been able to control the stage for this moving piece of theater.

“I’m just very proud of my dad,” Ty said. “The stroke hit him pretty hard, and he’s been on that road to recovery. And just getting to see him on stage again has been really pretty powerful for, especially, his kids … so I’m just really thankful that he is able to do that. I’m just really proud of him for being willing to get on the horse again, and get after it.”

Matt said he’s proud too, of his kids and the rest of his family — and thankful for them too. Many friends and family played a role in supporting his recovery and helping him find his way back to his home — the stage.

“I’m home,” he said. “I’m home in the Judy Chaloupka Theater.”