Mel Flick shoots with both eyes open

MITCHELL — With every photo in Mel Flick’s home, the 80-year old Mitchell man has a story to accompany it.

In one recent photo, Flick said he was driving by the Gering cemetery and saw a strange bird poached on a gravestone. Flick said the bird, which resembled a hawk, stood out to him. That day, Flick didn’t have his camera.

The next day, Flick returned armed with his camera. Sure enough, the bird was there. It sat on the same headstone as before waiting for Flick to take a shot.

Over the last two decades, Flick has developed a knack for bird and nature photography. In that time, he also amassed a heap of frames, mats and old cameras that decorate his home. In many ways, Flick seeks to bring the world outside into his home. In the springtime, Flick would find himself longing for the outdoors.

“I wanted to be outside,” he said. “I just thought it would be nice to take pictures of sunsets and things that you don’t see very often.”

Flick said he’d always wanted to capture the creatures and natural displays of the Panhandle. When his wife Barb got him his first camera, Flick was able to do just that. Originally, Flick only used the camera when he and his family went on a trip, including Mexico and Canada.