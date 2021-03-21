Mel Flick shoots with both eyes open

MITCHELL — With every photo in Mel Flick’s home, the 80-year old Mitchell man has a story to accompany it.
In one recent photo, Flick said he was driving by the Gering cemetery and saw a strange bird poached on a gravestone. Flick said the bird, which resembled a hawk, stood out to him. That day, Flick didn’t have his camera.
The next day, Flick returned armed with his camera. Sure enough, the bird was there. It sat on the same headstone as before waiting for Flick to take a shot.
Over the last two decades, Flick has developed a knack for bird and nature photography. In that time, he also amassed a heap of frames, mats and old cameras that decorate his home. In many ways, Flick seeks to bring the world outside into his home. In the springtime, Flick would find himself longing for the outdoors.
“I wanted to be outside,” he said. “I just thought it would be nice to take pictures of sunsets and things that you don’t see very often.”
Flick said he’d always wanted to capture the creatures and natural displays of the Panhandle. When his wife Barb got him his first camera, Flick was able to do just that. Originally, Flick only used the camera when he and his family went on a trip, including Mexico and Canada.
But his deep roots to the area kept him coming back to the Panhandle for his shots.
“There’s a lot of things that are just all right around here,” he said.
About 15 years ago, Flick said he got serious and purchased a more expensive camera. He’d been a hunter growing up, taking some of those skills and applying them to photography. He said he liked his old camera, but he outgrew it overtime.
“I always wanted something a little better than that. So, I went and bought a Nikon. And I’m very happy with it,” he said.
He said he doesn’t try to sell his pictures. But he does like to display them. His photos hang in art galleries and his house. One photo even made its way to Washington D.C.
“Let’s say, I’m kind of an artist,” he said.
In many ways, Flick’s pictures don’t tell the whole story. He likes to do that himself.
One set of photos depict an old ranch in Sioux County. One photo shows the old ranch house, now remodeled, Flick sauid.
“It’s just like an oasis,” Flick said. “Trees all over.”
He’s talking about the Agate Fossil Beds. But he calls it the James Cook ranch, after the 19th-century rancher who lived there.
“And that house has been remodeled on the outside. But I took the picture before they remodeled it,” he said. “I could talk to you all day about that house.”