Mikah Meyer raising awareness with Run Across Nebraska

In 2017, Mikah Meyer traveled across the country visiting all 419 National Parks.
During that three-year cross country trip, Meyer set a world record and found inspiration for his next project — Run Across Nebraska.
“I was living in a van eating fast food, and honestly not exercising regularly. My doctor — after two years of that — sat me down and said, ‘This is the heaviest you’ve ever been. If you gain five more pounds, you’re medically overweight,” Meyer said.
Meyer decided he needed to make a lifestyle change. He took up running toward the end of his cross country trek to get himself back into shape.
“I had never run my whole life. When we did the mile at school, that was the worst day ever. I played tennis because it was short bursts of speed. I could not do long distance running, but that was my only option. So I got really into running while I was up in Alaska,” he said.
Just six months after getting into running, Meyer ran a half marathon.
“I just got super into it. I went from almost being medically overweight, down to my same weight from high school in six months,” he said. “I was just like, ‘This is great.’ Then, I did my first half marathon and very promptly injured myself by not recovering correctly,” he said.
The injury proved to only be a temporary setback. The pandemic hit and he needed a reason to leave his house.
“I live in Minnesota regularly, and it’s harder to run in the winter. For two weeks in March (at the beginning of the pandemic), like everybody, I was stuck in my apartment. Our governor said we were allowed to leave our apartment, if you are outside, at least 6 feet away from other people or if you want to go work out. So I was like, ‘Well, that’s running.’ So, I got got back into running just to leave the apartment and stay sane every day,” he said. “It became like my savior. It was my one way of getting out of the house every day.”
At the time, Meyer was living in Minneapolis.
“I lived two miles from where George Ford was murdered, and so I was running these streets that were now full of protesters,” he said. “The world was changing, and it was my neighborhood. I was thinking like, ‘OK, what can I do with my life with my job to make stuff better?”
Which brought him back to his journey to all of the 419 national parks.
“I launched this new program. It’s called the Outside Safe Space. Basically, what I learned on my national parks journey was that tons of LGBTQ+ people of all races often don’t feel safe in outdoors places,” he said.
For a long time, women were being heavily recruited to go enjoy outdoors activities like camping, hiking and rock climbing, Meyer said. The outdoor culture wasn’t very diverse. Those outdoor activities didn’t attract a lot of racial minorities or LGBTQ+, he said.
“There’s just this idea that outdoor spaces are very masculine. There’s this idea that it’s not for us. I realized that part of the problem is the other people who inhabit that space, we assume that they won’t welcome us. So with this whole program, I asked people to wear this pin or this sticker on their water bottle, or on their backpack to try to change the narrative, so that if I’m outdoors, and I see someone wearing this pin, I’m like, ‘Oh, I might be in the middle of western Nebraska and assume one thing, but here this person is an ally.”
After coming up with the idea for the Run Across series, he decided he would first run across Minnesota starting on the South Dakota border to the Wisconsin border.
“It was such a success. It was something I could do safely during the pandemic,” he said. “I lived in an RV. I barely interacted with anyone, so I could still do my job and share it on social media.”
His next journey was across Mississippi in February.
“I was chased by dogs and good ol’ boy club members. It was scary, but I did it. Pne of the most fascinating things about that was so many people wrote me and they said, ‘Hey, I saw you post a photo running through my town in Mississippi. I left there when I was 18 and I never looked back. Now I live in Portland, Oregon, or wherever.’ They said, ‘Seeing you run through my town, wearing a rainbow, or wearing your outside safe space symbol, and being who you are proudly changed something in me.’
“I realized how much of myself I hide when I go home. I apologize for who I am, even though I live proudly somewhere else. I got all these messages and I realized that now I live in Minnesota, but when I come back to Nebraska, that’s what I do because I grew up here and I was in the closet.”
So, now he is running through Nebraska to spread that same message in his home state, but he has other reasons for the journey.
“Western Nebraska is stunningly beautiful. I feel like whenever people think of Nebraska, they just think of corn. So, I wanted to come here. I’ve got like 80,000 followers and I just filmed a promotion for REI on Scotts Bluff National Monument. Millions of people are going to get to see photos from this journey. Already people are like, ‘Oh my god, I had no idea Nebraska looked like that. It’s so beautiful.’ I’m like, ‘Come visit.’ It was a chance for me to show people part of my home state that I feel like most people don’t know how insanely beautiful it is.”
Meyer is slated to wrap up his Run Across Nebraska today as he reaches the Colorado border.