Mikah Meyer raising awareness with Run Across Nebraska

“There’s just this idea that outdoor spaces are very masculine. There’s this idea that it’s not for us. I realized that part of the problem is the other people who inhabit that space, we assume that they won’t welcome us. So with this whole program, I asked people to wear this pin or this sticker on their water bottle, or on their backpack to try to change the narrative, so that if I’m outdoors, and I see someone wearing this pin, I’m like, ‘Oh, I might be in the middle of western Nebraska and assume one thing, but here this person is an ally.”

After coming up with the idea for the Run Across series, he decided he would first run across Minnesota starting on the South Dakota border to the Wisconsin border.

“It was such a success. It was something I could do safely during the pandemic,” he said. “I lived in an RV. I barely interacted with anyone, so I could still do my job and share it on social media.”

His next journey was across Mississippi in February.