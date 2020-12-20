Mitchell Elementary holds virtual Christmas concert

Jingling bells could be heard coming from the Mitchell Elementary gymnasium on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 16. Kindergartners were performing their Christmas concert, but without an audience, aside from a couple teachers.

Just like many programs and activities, Mitchell Elementary decided to go the virtual route for their Christmas concert this year. According to vocal music teacher Nikki Bunnell, they will be airing the video on Striv, a video streaming platform that has become popular among area schools, especially for live-streaming athletic events.

Each grade recorded its performance separately, and then the Mitchell High School Striv class, led by Tanner Long, edited it all together.

“In most ways, it was like a normal concert but with no in person audience,” said instrumental music teacher Austin Sailors. “It was always a possibility since school started in the fall. We knew to prepare for several different scenarios from the beginning.”

Nevertheless, there were some challenges in switching to a virtual format.

“It is a challenge to find music that fits the students and that can be used in a virtual format,” Bunnell said.