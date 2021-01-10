Mitchell principal receives Distinguished Principal award

“K! K! Mr. K!” children shout frantically on the Mitchell Elementary playground during recess, trying to get principal Kirk Kuxhausen’s attention. “Over here!”
Kuxhausen scanned the scene of third and fourth graders crowding around the football goalpost and finally threw the football in the air. Students dived, slid and rolled after the ball.
For the entire 17 years Kuxhausen has been principal at Mitchell Elementary, every single day at recess he would play all-time quarterback for the third through sixth grades, in two-hand touch football.
It’s probable that these kinds of interactions with his students are one of the reasons the Nebraska Association of Elementary School Principals and the Nebraska Council of School Administrators recognized him as Nebraska’s 2020-2021 Distinguished Principal of the Year.
“It was kind of a shock,” he said. “It’s a proud moment, you know. I thought it was a really, really neat award to receive, but at the same time … I know a lot of people probably deserve it too, you know, and I was just the fortunate one.”
Elementary principals across the state are nominated for the award each year, and then five principals—one from each region—are recognized as a distinguished principal. From there, one of those principals is selected as the Nebraska representative for the National Distinguished Principal award program, which recognizes one principal from every state.
According to the National Association of Elementary School Principals’ website, the National Distinguished Principal program was founded in 1984 based on three fundamental ideas: children’s attitudes toward learning, the scope and quality of children’s educational experiences established by the principal and the recognition for the dedication and enthusiasm of principals who guide children’s early education.
Kuxhausen’s principal style aligns with these values. He said one of the most important jobs a principal has is being in charge of the school’s culture. He firmly believes that part of his role as principal of Mitchell Elementary is to build relationships with the students.
“I really feel it’s important I schedule a part of — my majority of — my day is spent with the kids in school. …You know, eventually you got to get out of your office and get involved with the kids. That’s always been a goal of mine ever since I became a teacher,” he said. “It’s a priority to me. Unless we have an emergency in the building, the other things, I think, can wait. I try to work everything else around that time with the kids.”
It’s clear that he takes those student relationships seriously. While the stigma of the principal’s office is that you only go their when you are in trouble, students at Mitchell Elementary will walk into Kuxhausen’s office after recess just to say hi and talk to him.
“I think there’s so much I can do with that relationship with the kids. They trust me; I trust them,” he said. “I can teach kids so much by playing football with them every day. I mean, the life skills and the things that go on out there, you just can’t measure it.
“… I’m one of those people that really believes in moments. You know, kids will remember moments in their life from school. And I think that’s one way of creating moments for kids is spending time every day outside with those kids.”
Kuxhausen’s time spent with the students does not go unnoticed by his fellow teachers either. In an article in the Winter 2021 edition of the “NCSA Today” magazine, Mitchell teacher Jenny Bohl said, “What sets Mr. K apart is his outstanding rapport with students and their families.”
Despite the clear connection he has developed with the students and his popularity with the faculty and staff, Kuxhausen attributed his success as a principal to the success of the school and community.
“I really thank the staff at MES here, the staff and support I get from Mitchell Public Schools, the nomination (and) support from the Region V principals, my family and friends, the parents and the kids from Mitchell community. They’re really awesome, very supportive of what we do here.
“I really feel this is an award for our school. I am fortunate to work with the people I do, and this would all not be possible without the people here at MES, the support from MPS and the community. I am very honored and fortunate to be where I am.”