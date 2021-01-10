Mitchell principal receives Distinguished Principal award

“I think there’s so much I can do with that relationship with the kids. They trust me; I trust them,” he said. “I can teach kids so much by playing football with them every day. I mean, the life skills and the things that go on out there, you just can’t measure it.

“… I’m one of those people that really believes in moments. You know, kids will remember moments in their life from school. And I think that’s one way of creating moments for kids is spending time every day outside with those kids.”

Kuxhausen’s time spent with the students does not go unnoticed by his fellow teachers either. In an article in the Winter 2021 edition of the “NCSA Today” magazine, Mitchell teacher Jenny Bohl said, “What sets Mr. K apart is his outstanding rapport with students and their families.”

Despite the clear connection he has developed with the students and his popularity with the faculty and staff, Kuxhausen attributed his success as a principal to the success of the school and community.

“I really thank the staff at MES here, the staff and support I get from Mitchell Public Schools, the nomination (and) support from the Region V principals, my family and friends, the parents and the kids from Mitchell community. They’re really awesome, very supportive of what we do here.

“I really feel this is an award for our school. I am fortunate to work with the people I do, and this would all not be possible without the people here at MES, the support from MPS and the community. I am very honored and fortunate to be where I am.”

