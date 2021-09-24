Monument Marathon volunteers keep marathon on course

Let’s hear it for the runners!

Members of the community are encouraged to come out Saturday, Sept. 25, to cheer on the Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon.

This list of places is offered where you can join in the crowd along the course:

– CHEER STATION #1 OLD STAGE HILL ROAD AND HWY 71 – FULL MARATHON MILE: 1.5 Park in gravel lot, stay off highway. First runner expected around 7:35 a.m.

– CHEER STATION #2 SANDBERG IMPLEMENT – FULL MARATHON MILE: 6 6160085 Hwy 71 — Park in Sandberg Implement lot. First runner expected around 8 a.m.

– CHEER STATION #3 MCLELLAN PARK – FULL MARATHON MILE: North of D St, between Fourth and Sixth Streets. First runner expected around 8:30 a.m.

– CHEER STATION #4 GEIL ELEMENTARY – FULL MARATHON MILE: 11.5 1600 D Street — Enter and exit via 18th and 17th Streets, Park on residential street.

– CHEER STATION #5 COUNTRY CLUB / CLUBHOUSE - FULL MILE: 22.5; HALF: MILE 9.5 2550 Clubhouse Drive — Enter and exit via Country Club Road. Park on Clubhouse Drive, not along the race route.

– #6 FIVE ROCKS AMPHITHEATER- FULL MILE: 26.2; HALF: MILE 13.1; 5K: MILE 3.1 200701 County Road P

You can also join in the celebration during the marathon at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

Spectators may cheer from east of the finisher chute, which is for runners only, then enter the celebration area via the main Five Rocks Amphitheater entrance.

Get your results via the live link at www.monumentmarathon.com/results

Beverages for sale in Celebration Zone., courtesy of The Meat Shoppe and High Plains Budweiser. ID is required. Awards ceremony will be held at approximately noon, depending on when participants cross the finish line.

Visit food vendors outside the info booth from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. To see menus, visit Vinny’s and Sweet V’s Facebook pages: facebook.com/vinnysscottsbluff facebook.com/sweetvs.69361