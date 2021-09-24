Monument Marathon volunteers keep marathon on course

When the Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon runners take to the Wildcat Hills and the streets and roadways in Gering on Saturday, Sept. 25, more than 300 volunteers will have be working behind the scenes to make the event happen.
Volunteers help with everything from stuffing swag bags for runners, doing preparations for the marathon to making sure the races go off without a hitch, Alena Haun, volunteer coordinator, told the Star-Herald.
“Some of the things that we have people volunteer for are our aid stations, where they are refueling our runners with water and Gatorade gels. We have a few stations with fruit, that kind of thing. ... And both our bike and course marshals, who are put out in different spots along the course to make sure our runners are turning in the right direction, they are the eyes and ears on the course. We couldn’t do it without them. We have fantastic volunteers that help us greet our runners, offering hospitality and check our runners in at the expo at the civic center.”
Rosalie Kramer is one of those volunteers who form a welcoming committee, of sorts, for the Monument Marathon runners. She volunteers with the marathon through Soroptimists of Scotts Bluff County and has been doing so for the 10 years of the marathon.
At the expo, volunteers like Kramer give the runners their swag bags, race shirts and help check them in for the marathon.
“We meet individual runners, and their families, and welcome them to the community on behalf of Scottsbluff and Gering,” Kramer said.
One of her favorite parts about volunteering at the expo is the relationships that are developed with the runners over the years.
“You meet some of the same runners and you have the ability to remember those participants,” she said. “You welcome them back, like a couple that comes from the Colorado area and their parents live in the area. I remember them, and I’ve seen their two children ... so I’ve seen the growth of their family, as well as wishing them good luck at the race. And, sometimes, I’m at the actual marathon, rooting them on.”
She said she remembers one runner, who traveled in from Omaha, who came in at the tail end of the expo, barely making it to get his race packet.
“I was able to actually see him as he’s running the final two miles of the marathon, toward the Gering cemetery, and he actually stopped, and came back and shook my hand, then continued on. For me, that was awesome.”
She said the expo volunteers like to talk to the runners, learn about their state and where they are coming from and hope to see them come back. With generous support from the community and sponsors, like her employer Regional West Medical Center, she said she knows that runners often comment about the atmosphere that volunteers and the community give to the marathon.
It’s a consistent part of the feedback that is shared with organizers.
“We are the most welcoming, from the signs and cowbells that people ring (along the course), serving them Gatorade at the appropriate aid stations, and just the welcoming and support from the number of businesses that sponsor the different components and levels,”
Patty Winkler and her son, Charles, are also among the crew of volunteers who have pitched in each year for the 10 years of the marathon. As a WNCC Foundation board member, she has been involved since the marathon was just a concept. In recent years, she and Charles have been course marshals, the volunteers who are stationed along the route, guiding runners through various turns and, at times, getting aid.
“We have volunteered through all kinds of weather,” she said. “We’ve seen rain, we’ve seen cold, but most of the time, it’s nice.”
Not only are they giving directions to runners, she said, but they are also giving lots of encouragement.
“We love to encourage the runners, and just cheer them on.”
Of course, not all the time does things go as planned. During one event, she remembers, a woman had been wearing both her earpods and as Winkler tried to direct her to take a turn, the woman kept going. Try as she might, Winkler could not get the woman’s attention.
“She didn’t pay any attention,” she said. “She just went straight on.”
Jim Trumbull, a longtime volunteer who has served as bike marshal, hailed the woman.
“He was the one who went after her, and she still placed in her division. It’s a good thing he was there, because I don’t think I could have caught up with her,” she said, laughing.
Like Kramer, she and Charles come back every year to contribute to their community, and because they like the interaction with the runners.
“It’s fun to see all those runners and to hear the comments that they make,” she said. “They’re very thankful for what we’re doing, they tell us how beautiful the scenery is, it’s just been very rewarding.”
One exciting thing about the volunteer effort behind the marathon is the amount of youth volunteers. Local Boy Scout groups have been among those helping to clean up the course, due to a partnership with Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful.
“Compared to the past, we have more student groups out there,” Haun said. “We are so excited to have multiple student groups from WNCC, and also student groups representing Scottsbluff High School and Gering High School.”
“We could not do this without our community,” Haun said. “One of the things that we hear over and over from our runners is how great our community support and our volunteers are in this community every year.”
If you aren’t an official volunteer of the marathon, you can also get involved in another way — by cheering on the runners during the marathon on Saturday.
“Anybody in the public can go to one of those spots and be there to cheer the runners on,” Haun said. “It’s kind of a safe place where they can have an area to park, they can stand along the course and cheer.