Nebraska yak helps move genome project forward

Tim Hardy and Una Taylor can tell you something special about every member of their 63-head yak herd. They did just that as they handed out cow cakes, commenting on personal aspects of each dri, a female yak, that crowds around the two in their field just south of Chadron on a warm December afternoon.

“Butterball can be a brat,” Taylor says, pointing out a yak with a pink nose and long white and black hair, butting at some of the others, but she’s gotten ribbons in stock shows for her quality fiber.

There’s also Millie, “She’s top cow when she wants to be,” Hardy said. He said she was registered in 1992.

“She’s most likely the oldest yak in the U.S.,” he said.

Hardy started raising the shaggy cow cousins descended from the wild herds in the Himalayas in 2011, after he retired from teaching mathematics at Wayne State College, while Taylor was still teaching music at Chadron State College. Yaks are hearty, needing less food pound for pound than either bison or cattle and are known for their hair, which, when combed, can be spun into yarn, their darker meat and fatty milk.

But one of Hardy’s dri has another claim to fame: one of the most complete genomes of any mammal in the U.S.