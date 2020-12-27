Nebraska yak helps move genome project forward

Tim Hardy and Una Taylor can tell you something special about every member of their 63-head yak herd. They did just that as they handed out cow cakes, commenting on personal aspects of each dri, a female yak, that crowds around the two in their field just south of Chadron on a warm December afternoon.
“Butterball can be a brat,” Taylor says, pointing out a yak with a pink nose and long white and black hair, butting at some of the others, but she’s gotten ribbons in stock shows for her quality fiber.
There’s also Millie, “She’s top cow when she wants to be,” Hardy said. He said she was registered in 1992.
“She’s most likely the oldest yak in the U.S.,” he said.
Hardy started raising the shaggy cow cousins descended from the wild herds in the Himalayas in 2011, after he retired from teaching mathematics at Wayne State College, while Taylor was still teaching music at Chadron State College. Yaks are hearty, needing less food pound for pound than either bison or cattle and are known for their hair, which, when combed, can be spun into yarn, their darker meat and fatty milk.
But one of Hardy’s dri has another claim to fame: one of the most complete genomes of any mammal in the U.S.
Molly was part of a groundbreaking study for a new way to sequence DNA called trio-binning the results published in September, and it has big stakes in genetics research. Hardy said it started when he and other yak farmers started another yak organization in 2017 called USYAKS to register the animals and certify meat and work together to tackle problems like a narrow gene pool.
Hardy reached out to researcher Jessica Price at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Mike Heaton with the Meat Animal Research Center under the USDA. They took a new technique, written about in 2018 with an Angus, a Brahman cow and their calf, which used all three animal’s DNA to complete genomic sequences of all three, but also seeing which characteristics were gained from each parent in the calf. This time, with an interspecies combination, the scientists were able to assemble “finished” genomes — sequencing one third of each parent’s chromosomes — with few gaps for the Yak mother, Mollie and Scottish Highland cow father, Duke, from their calf, Esperanza.
It’s “worked better than expected,” according to the scientists on the project. According to the USDA’s announcement of findings “assemblies for both yak and cattle are equal to or better than any existing mammalian assembly, including those of humans or biomedically important species such as mice or rats.”
This is huge strides in genomics. For example, the original human genome project, first described in 2001, contained hundreds of thousands of gaps and tens of thousands of errors. It was an investments of billions of dollars required thousands of scientists to complete. The first cattle genome was first described in 2009, costing tens of millions of dollars with work from more than 100 scientists, but it still had similar attributes of gaps and errors. Also, the animals sequenced previously were usually inbred with little genetic diversity.
This work, by comparison had 40 or so scientists and produced genomes with few gaps and a low number of potential errors, according to the study. The efficiency of the process launched the Bovine Pangenome Consortium, which has the goal of generating over 120 reference quality genomes for cattle and their wild relatives. But not just cows are expected to benefit. The study’s authors are confident the method will be “soon used to assemble new reference genomes for a variety of species,”
The USDA doesn’t count how many yaks are in North America, but best estimates are between 2,000 and 5,000 animals. And with strict federal restrictions on importing live yaks, embryos or sperm from China – where most of the world’s yak population lives – genetic diversity becomes very important, Hardy said.
Hardy said he was happy to be a part of the research and hopes it can help the one species of American yak by preventing inbreeding or losing the species to cattle-yak hybrids.
“The gene pool is so narrow with North American yaks that just the pedigree is not a very good way to look at it,“ he said. “Its much more reliable to look at the actual DNA SNIPs and pair them up that way,” he said.
This isn’t the only study USYAKs participates in, Hardy said. He’s in the beginning stages of sending fiber samples to a lab to better understand his yaks hair fibers.