Debbie Bullock’s hands are striped with paint and glitter, as she finishes up a silver dragon perched on a child’s eyebrow. She holds up a mirror for the unveiling, speaking a little louder behind her face-shield adorned in flowers.
“Wiggle your eyebrows, make him dance,” she said, miming the motion for the boy.
Mason Dykes, 6, gleefully obliges, showing off his dancing “storm dragon” to his parents and family. Then a quick spray of hand sanitizer and the next client steps up.
“It’s all about putting a smile on someone’s face,” she said about face painting, her profession for more than two decades.
Bullock makes the trip from Houston for the annual Alliance Heritage Days celebration, as part of her family’s summer pilgrimage to their great-grandmother’s property in Ashby. This year, with the pandemic, she and her baby sister, Lori Salinas, would do face painting for free.
“Everyone is very gracious and complimentary, and made me feel part of the community even though I was Texan,” Bullock said. “Lori and I discussed with each other and decided that we would like to give back to the community and volunteer this year.”
At most Heritage Day events, Salinas and Bullock’s work can be spotted: a Hello Kitty half-mask, unicorns, dragons, superheroes, pirates, flowers and animal patterns decorate arms, cheeks and foreheads of children and adults alike.
Bullock said she started face painting on her sister’s suggestion to bring people to her painted furniture booth, then found she was making more on the painting. She’s been working with the Texas Renaissance Festival for 26 years, under the name of Lady Iris, and is hired out for corporate or other events with an entertainment company.
“It was a really great way to have a second paycheck but stay home during the week when my husband had to work,” she said. “We didn’t want our children to grow up as latchkey kids.”
Salinas jokes she “got dragged along” after another artist dropped out at an event.
“Debbie basically tied my arm around my back and said, ‘You have to help me,’ and here I am.”
Salinas, a health care provider, said it was out of her comfort zone, but she grew to love painting faces.
“I was scared to death, nervous or whatever, but then I thought, it just matters to make people smile,” she said. “I started to see where my sister gets her compassionate side from.”
Bullock volunteers her skills at the Texas Children’s Hospital and once a year event for children with terminal illnesses and their families.
Both Salinas and Bullock’s industries were hit hard by COVID-19, and with the much larger spike in cases, both said they are extra cautious — for everyone’s health.
“It makes us hyper aware of sanitation,” Bullock said. “We have the face shield and sanitizer, we sanitize our brushes between people, don’t double-dip in the paint, don’t paint below the nose.”
Bullock credited her great-grandmother Rosa Leona Chrisman for the family’s affinity for art. According to Chrisman’s obituary in the Alliance Knight Museum, after retiring from running the Ashby Hotel, she was known for her garden named “My Utopia,” where weddings and other celebrations were held.
“She would collect pink quartz and rocks, and made it into Cinderella’s castle,” she said. “She carved little wooden figurines of Cinderella and the prince, had a running waterfall around a moat and a sunken fish pond, all in the garden. It was amazing.”
Bullock said it was important to her to inspire whimsy, like her great-grandmother.
“We’re her legacy,” Bullock said.
