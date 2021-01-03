Passion for kids carries Lincoln Elementary principal

In her 40th year in the Gering Public Schools system, Pam Barker has no intention of slowing down.
Barker’s first year in Gering was spent as Title I teacher at the junior high, but since then she has been in the system’s elementary schools, first as a kindergarten teacher and for the past 25 years as a principal, serving all of Gering’s elementary schools.
Her career as a principal began in 1995 as she served at McKinley Elementary, preparing for the school’s ultimate closing. She would go on to spend time as principal at Geil and Northfield Elementary schools before taking her current position at Lincoln Elementary in 2013.
As she was growing up in Scottsbluff, Barker’s father, Tom Mihane, was the principal at the high school. When his children hit high school age, Mihane moved to the school system’s central office as the director of curriculum. Barker’s mother, Marian, was a kindergarten teacher for a few years, so education was in the family background.
“I always wanted to be a teacher, never knowing what level or specifically what area,” Barker said.
She followed her parent’s path to Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln where she earned her degree in elementary education and an endorsement in special education.
“Special education was always something that I enjoyed, working with at-risk kids, kids who needed some assistance,” she said.
It was at Nebraska Wesleyan where Barker met her husband, Jim, who is also an educator and spent many years in the Scottsbluff public schools as a history teacher and track and cross country coach.
Continuing the family history in education, the Barkers’ daughters are educators as well. Caleigh is a kindergarten teacher at Northfield Elementary, and Carling is a special education and life skills teacher in Lincoln.
“Which is really interesting because those are my two loves, kindergarten and special ed, and I have one of each,” Barker said.
Balancing family and career early on was important for Barker.
“It was manageable because I had a supportive husband, who was, yes, busy, but he always assisted and helped wherever,” Barker said.
“The teachers, if you don’t have a team, it’s really hard. We all realized throughout the years what our strengths were as teachers and as administrators, so you hired the best people you can to fit where the gaps are. That’s one of the areas I think I’m pretty good at is recognizing where in our team are the gaps or the holes and what we need to join our team. I have been lucky to be able to hire some very passionate, dedicated people to join our team.”
Shuffling between the Gering schools has enabled Barker to work with a number of other educators and apply those experiences to each new opportunity.
“I’m all about change and challenges,” Barker said of moving to Lincoln Elementary. “It’s been a great change for me. I think challenges are good. It stimulates one to seek new things in one’s life.
“I was given the charge to be in charge of the preschool for the Gering Public Schools, the after school program that we have for the district, our most at-risk special ed kids, which I really like working with behavior kids. We have the largest enrollment of special ed kids in the building as well, plus our K-5 program, so it’s a great place to be.”
Barker said Gering is a great place to be, and it has allowed her to grow in her profession.
“They’ve provided me with varied opportunities to grow and to succeed, so I appreciate that,” she said. “The people I work with are great. It’s great to work with such a diverse group of people who challenge you every day. They’re risk takers, especially this year with COVID. You ask them to do anything, and they’ll step it up because they know it’s best for the kids.”
Support from her staff and from different administrators over the years has enabled Barker to remain passionate about her work.
“I love what I do,” she said. “I get to school early in the morning every day, and you never know what to expect. It’s different every day.”
Over the years, many things have changed in education, but after 40-plus years, Barker said some things have come full circle.
“Teachers are still hard -working, passionate about what they do,” she said. “They are very dedicated to the profession.
“I think our families want our kids to do the very best that they can. My time here in Gering, the parents have always been very supportive. They take pride in the school system. They want what’s best. They will ask questions if they don’t understand. They want what’s best for their kids."