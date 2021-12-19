Pathfinder Irrigation manager Dennis Strauch retiring

“You always want to leave something in better shape than you found it and that’s what I’ve been trying to do here,” Dennis Strauch said.

What began for Strauch as seasonal employment evolved into serving Pathfinder Irrigation District’s growers and agencies for 44 years.

“There is no job too big or small that he won’t tackle if it can benefit the farmer in our community. His door has always been open to all the District’s water users,” Rick Miller said of Strauch.

A true native of the Panhandle, Dennis Strauch was born and raised in the Mitchell, Nebraska area and attended Western Nebraska Community College completing preliminary courses for an engineering degree. Strauch and his wife, Eva, decided to wait a year before moving to Lincoln to complete his degree in engineering. It was at this time Strauch joined the summer work crew for the Pathfinder Irrigation District and the following fall he took a full time job continuing work with the crew and running heavy equipment. Strauch moved up in the company quickly becoming assistant manager in 1981 and general manager in 1990.