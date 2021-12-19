Pathfinder Irrigation manager Dennis Strauch retiring

“You always want to leave something in better shape than you found it and that’s what I’ve been trying to do here,” Dennis Strauch said.
What began for Strauch as seasonal employment evolved into serving Pathfinder Irrigation District’s growers and agencies for 44 years.
“There is no job too big or small that he won’t tackle if it can benefit the farmer in our community. His door has always been open to all the District’s water users,” Rick Miller said of Strauch.
A true native of the Panhandle, Dennis Strauch was born and raised in the Mitchell, Nebraska area and attended Western Nebraska Community College completing preliminary courses for an engineering degree. Strauch and his wife, Eva, decided to wait a year before moving to Lincoln to complete his degree in engineering. It was at this time Strauch joined the summer work crew for the Pathfinder Irrigation District and the following fall he took a full time job continuing work with the crew and running heavy equipment. Strauch moved up in the company quickly becoming assistant manager in 1981 and general manager in 1990.
“We just never did get back to the transfer in the school, I moved up in the company and was able to use most of my education to help with what I do here as manager. I was able to apply a lot of what I learned in my first two years of college, all the mathematics and all the sciences, helped me with what I did as a manager and fit together with what my long time goal was,” Strauch explained.
Initially, fulfilling the district’s manager position involved time spent in the field both hands on and overseeing the field work. Strauch recalls spending 85% of his managing time actively in the field but that gradually shifted. Though he would later miss the field work, Strauch’s roll developed into more office and meeting time as it became apparent that his knowledge and passion would be a critical factor representing Pathfinder in the state with different associations and agencies working to ensure irrigation water deliveries.
Shortly after Strauch moved into the general manager position, Pathfinder hired an assistant manager that he would be able to shift field work over to, freeing up his time to participate on the Water Policy Taskforce. One of those policies was the task force which resulted in creating integrated management planning for the energies and another was the water funding task force that works to establish a process for providing appropriations to projects that develop and manage water in a better way across the state.
“It seemed like there just kept being things, one after another that involved representation and I seemed to be the one that always ended up doing it,” Strauch said.
“It’s changed, the role I have, it’s become more important to make sure we are heard and represented throughout the state.”
Pathfinder’s current assistant manager, Rick Miller explains that not many people get to see the side of Dennis that the District’s employees see.
“The community often sees Dennis in a suit or dress clothes speaking at a conference, testifying for or against a bill in the legislature, or helping with training water safety to children in our local schools. The employees see a side of Dennis not in a suit but at the end of a pitchfork on a stormy night,” Miller said.
Strauch has represented Pathfinder as a member of several associations and organizations throughout the state. One of those is the Nebraska Sate Irrigation Association (NSIA) that he has served as a board member or as an officer for 30 years. NSIA has been an organization for over 100 years that actively plays a major role in irrigation matters and surface water interest for the State of Nebraska.
“It’s always a pleasure working with Dennis, he makes my life easier,” Gary Stone, Panhandle Research and Extension Center’s crop/water systems specialist said. Stone has worked with Strauch on the North Platte Project, one of the first Bureau of Reclamation water projects constructed under the Reclamation Act of 1902. The project is the major source of irrigation water for the North Platte Valley in the Panhandle and eastern Wyoming.
“Dennis was very knowledgeable on the North Platte Project, he was a key speaker on irrigation water and the North Platte Project for the University of Nebraska LEAD groups that would visit the Panhandle,” Stone said.
Another effort Strauch was key in implementing and he is especially proud of is the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program (PRRIP). The program serves the threatened and endangered species of the Platte River Basin by creating and maintaining habitat. He recalls the process began in 1994 with an effort to look at developing a 3 state, Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska, recovery program for endangered species. The venture involved negotiations with the Bureau of Reclamation and US Fish and Wildlife Service to develop a cooperative agreement. Strauch related that the PRRIP has been one of the most highly recognized successful endangered species programs in the country. The program is beginning to see improvements, Strauch recalled that fall migration in 2021 was one of the highest recorded sightings of the federally endangered whooping crane.
“The Platte program was probably one of the highlights of my career, it’s been a really successful endeavor,” Strauch said.
Strauch further conveys that irrigation is a vital factor in our existence in the Panhandle, “without our nation monitoring irrigation the area would be left with federal reservoirs, leaving us with not enough water to produce crops.”
The Panhandle typically receives 14-15 inches of rainfall per year which is not sufficient for producing crops in the region. Strauch explains that government and area irrigation districts must continue to work together to preserve the recharge of water that ultimately drives our agricultural community.
“It’s critical for all that they continue to operate as close to historically as they have to keep that recharge of water. I have had a great board of directors to work with, over my 30 years that has been very supportive of my involvement with state and federal issues,” Strauch said.
Moving on from the Pathfinder Irrigation District will not be an easy task for Strauch but he will be handing over an organization that in many ways exceeds what it once was.
Miller will be moving into the general manager position and Strauch has put a lot of time and energy into training Miller to fill his shoes. Strauch reassures the district that he has gradually been preparing Miller and he will be remaining in the background to ensure a smooth transition.
“I can’t say enough about the employees that work here at Pathfinder. They do a great job and a lot of people don’t really realize how much they do,” Strauch said.
There may be many things Strauch will miss after he retires but after putting so much of his life into the success of Pathfinder, he has earned the time to enjoy his fishing boat and a round of golf.
A retirement party in honor of Dennis Strauch will be held Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 from 2-5 pm at the Gering Civic Center 1050 M St, Gering Nebraska.
Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.