Platte Valley Vac & Sew extends the family business beyond blood relatives

When Marilyn Held walks in to Platte Valley Vacuum and Sewing on Broadway in downtown Scottsbluff with her new Pfaff sewing machine, she is immediately greeted with smiling faces, a cup of coffee and some friendly banter.
Held purchased her Pfaff from the local business and is now in the process of learning it. She takes one-on-one lessons with Lori Sanders, co-owner of Vac & Sew and a Pfaff expert. Sanders’ daughter, Heather Elizabeth Harsh, who is a manager at the business and an expert on Baby Lock machines, always likes to give Held a hard time for switching sides.
“We always tease each other, because I teach Pfaff mostly; she teaches Baby Lock mostly,” Sanders said. “If we move a girl from one machine to the other brand, then we always say, ‘Uh-oh, she went to the dark side.’ … There’s a little competition between my daughter and I.”
Harsh said, “But it’s fun, and the gals (customers) know that.”
It’s this familial atmosphere that keeps customers coming back to Vac & Sew, and that’s always been the family business’s goal.
“Service is big with us,” Sanders said.
Sanders runs the 47-year-old business with her husband, Max, who began it back in the early 1970s. Sanders joined about eight years in, after marrying her husband. While he focused on the machine repair side of the business, she focused on keeping the store updated with the latest machines and material in the industry.
Their children grew up with the business, two of them still currently working there. Morgan Sanders works alongside his sister Heather E. Harsh at the downtown business. Harsh is looking to eventually take over for Sanders, and her daughter ReBanna is already following in her footsteps too. Even Harsh’s brother-in-law, Josh Harsh, recently joined the family business.
But the word “family” goes beyond blood for this group. Their two other employees Delores Monheiser and Tammy Relka have been with them for some time, and they are just as much family as any of the rest of them. Even their longtime customers are considered a part of the clan.
“These gals that have worked with us … have been like second grandmas to my kids growing up or second moms to me,” Harsh said. “That’s what we’ve built in here that we’re here for one another.”
Sanders said, “I can’t tell you how many women raised my daughter with me.”
That’s because the business isn’t just selling fabrics and repairing sewing machines — it’s learning and teaching the art of sewing, quilting and the like.
“So many in this industry, they charge outrageous amounts for some of these classes (after customers) bought the machine,” Harsh said. “We feel (like), ‘Let’s show you.’ If you want to learn, that’s a part of it. It can’t be separate. It’s service after the sale.”
That might just be their favorite part of the business, and it’s the part they offer free of charge.
“Teaching’s huge for us,” Sanders said. “Every day basically we’re teaching somebody something.”
Harsh said, “It’s not like we see you that one time, and we don’t expect to see you again. We want to see you. We want to see you through the good; we want to see through the bad. We want you to grow in your skills.”
They even host classes and retreats for anyone with any skill level, because they want people to know that you are never too old to learn a new craft.
“Don’t lock up your potential in a box,” Harsh said. “That’s what we try and get across, that no matter what age you are — that’s my biggest thing is I have these gals that tell me that (they’re) too old to learn that. You never are.”
It’s also why both Sanders and Harsh are looking forward to the opportunity to learn from a major professional quilter when Ricky Tims comes to Gering in August as a precursor event to the International Quilt Museum fundraiser at Legacy of the Plains Museum on Aug. 21.
“We’re going to go. We’re definitely going to go. So, it’s our job to let everybody know how to register,” Sanders said. “We’re very excited about this man coming. So it should be good.”
Sanders said she’s also excited about the International Quilt Museum bringing an exhibit out west. She’s proud not only to live in a state that appreciates the quilt art form, but in a region that continues to keep it alive.
“There is a Panhandle Quilt Guild, about 100 members strong, I believe, and it’s from all over the Panhandle,” Sanders said. “… And Nebraska is very proud to have the International Quilt Museum. It’s awesome. I have been a couple of times.”
Harsh said, “When I think of how much quilting is in, let’s just take into account the western side of the state — not even the whole state, but the western side — it’s like this unknown secret society. A lot of people who if they’re not stitching, or if they haven’t stitched in a while, they don’t realize just how much resources are available on the western side. … We don’t want it to be a secret; we want everybody to know.”
If community members are interested quilting, sewing, embroidering or the like, stop in to Platte Valley Vac & Sew to learn how you can get involved with the various clubs, classes, organizations and events in the area. They’ll be happy to point you in the right direction, as they work together with all four different quilt shops on this side of the state.
“It’s best that we all work together,” Sanders said. “We all succeed that way.”
Again, it comes back to that friendly, familial aspect that prevails throughout their business model. For Harsh, it’s not just about selling fabric or machines; it’s about building community and making a difference for people.
“Even though, yes, we’re quilting, we’re sewing; yes, there are monetary exchanges and stuff, but when you stitch, it makes a difference,” she said, “whether you’re giving it as a gift, or you’re keeping it for yourself and thinking, ‘Man, this was the first project that I felt good. I feel accomplished. I did that.’ That’s what I like about what we are building in here and that we are going to continue to build.”