Platte Valley Vac & Sew extends the family business beyond blood relatives

That might just be their favorite part of the business, and it’s the part they offer free of charge.

“Teaching’s huge for us,” Sanders said. “Every day basically we’re teaching somebody something.”

Harsh said, “It’s not like we see you that one time, and we don’t expect to see you again. We want to see you. We want to see you through the good; we want to see through the bad. We want you to grow in your skills.”

They even host classes and retreats for anyone with any skill level, because they want people to know that you are never too old to learn a new craft.

“Don’t lock up your potential in a box,” Harsh said. “That’s what we try and get across, that no matter what age you are — that’s my biggest thing is I have these gals that tell me that (they’re) too old to learn that. You never are.”

It’s also why both Sanders and Harsh are looking forward to the opportunity to learn from a major professional quilter when Ricky Tims comes to Gering in August as a precursor event to the International Quilt Museum fundraiser at Legacy of the Plains Museum on Aug. 21.