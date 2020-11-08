Potter’s Wheel director details journey to eight-ministry organization

“My job is to figure out what God would have us do, and he reveals to me how we’re going to do it,” he said. “God provides what we need.”

Today, Potter’s Wheel Ministries continues its men’s sober living program and prison outreach, but has since added a food pantry, two thrift stores, family services, an eBay store and distribution center.

It’s a pretty big operation, and Bergmann has had people tell him they think he’s just doing it to put money in his own pocket. As someone who lives among the people he serves, he assures them that’s not the case.

“I haven’t made this kind of money since I was in 10th grade,” he said. “It’s about giving back where somebody at the rescue mission (in San Diego), they wanted to give up on me, and there was somebody there that cared enough to take me under their wing…I wish I could go back and show them, look what your investment has produced…So, (it’s) my way of giving it back.”

Bergmann, who was adopted out of Mexico at the age of nine and lived on the streets of San Diego after both his adopted parents died within six months of each other when he was 17, said he can relate to a lot of those he serves and where they are coming from.