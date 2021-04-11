Protests lead to an ‘unprecedented’ year for MP unit

For the Washington, D.C. response, soldiers volunteered for the mission, responding as they were able to manage with job and family commitments. Peatrowsky said 250 National Guard soldiers made the trip to the nation’s capital, with six planes traveling to Washington, D.C. to transport them to serve alongside other state’s National Guards.

“No one could have predicted the insurrection,” Peatrowsky said. “No one could have predicted what happened to trigger (events) in Omaha. This is why we do this training, because those were events that no one could have predicted. Within 24 hours, bad things were happening. You have to be prepared to respond.

Both missions were an opportunity for the soldiers of the 1057th, Baker said. Fifty-two soldiers, including Baker and Peatrowsky, were among the soldiers serving in Washington, D.C. Peatrowsky said that the 1057th company had the second strongest response.

“It was something that’s never been done before, at least not done within the last 200 years,” Baker said, saying that the soldiers performed excellently. “...It was good opportunity as MPs to get out there, because we are looked at as subject matter experts and to actually get out into a real-world situation and be able to show our expertise and how training has paid off in the past, was a very valuable thing for the unit.