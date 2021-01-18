Quiz bowl season begins in Mitchell

Eight students, two teams stared each other down from across the stage as they listened to the next question being read.

“With which religion would you associate the caste system and reincarnation?” a volunteer moderator reads from between the two teams. Buzzers go off as students from both teams race to be the first to answer. This is what they call ‘the lightning round.’

Mitchell High School held its first Quiz Bowl tournament of the academic year on Friday, Jan. 15. Teams from Mitchell, Bridgeport, Gordon-Rushville and Hemingford played in a round-robin style tournament. The team with the most points by the end of the day is deemed champion. In Friday’s case, it was Mitchell A, led by senior Eric Wilson.

I like the competitive atmosphere,” Wilson said, who played the role of captain for his team. And it gives you a chance to use your knowledge that you wouldn’t normally use.”

Mitchell clearly has a strong quiz bowl program, taking the top three places in Friday’s tournament (Mitchell C tied with Hemingford A for third place). The school hosts two quiz bowls, travels for a couple more throughout the year and practices every week.