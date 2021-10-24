Riverside Discovery Center delivering frights through Halloween

Much to the delight of event-goers, the scares and screams have returned to the Riverside Discovery Center’s Spooktacular.
Directed Health Measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for RDC to offer up its normal haunted house experience.
“We did not have any scary stuff last year because we felt the screaming didn’t fit the theme (because of the pandemic). It was a lot different layout because we (had to use) tubes and things to keep distance between people,” Anthony Mason, the director of Riverside Discovery Center, said.
This year, Mason allows small groups, or larger family groups, to enter at four minutes intervals to help maintain social distancing.
Mason said the Spooktacular is a good way for families to get out of the house to have a little fun.
“I think it’s critical for people to be able to have a sense of normalcy and just do something that’s fun outdoors. Everything is outdoors here so it’s relatively safe — people are able to keep their distance. I think it’s really important just to do fun, normal, awesome things,” he said.
Mason said he tries to keep the event fresh for those who return year after year.
“We try to change up the themes in the different areas. We like to try out new things,” he said. “This is our first time doing a full scary night. Before, we’ve had scary sections. So, you’d go through all the family stuff, then break off and go through a little area that was scary. This is our first time doing a scary night through the entire zoo like this. So, it is real different in that sense.”
Mason said the changes to this year’s Spooktacular have proven to be popular.
“People love getting out with the kids, everybody gets dressed up in costumes. People have been excited to get back to it,” he said.
Mason said he wouldn’t be able to pull off the Spooktacular every year without help from the many volunteers who deliver the scares, take admission fees and sell concessions during the event.
“We have anywhere from 40 to 50 volunteers per night helping out with this,” he said. “(We have) a little bit of a rotation of people, so it’s not always the same. We have a core group of the same people who are here all the time, but then we have different high school kids and college kids who come on different nights.”
There is one more Scary Night before Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 28. Doors are open 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 is the final Family Night for Spooktacular. It goes from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Spooktacular will also be open to the public on Friday, Oct. 29 and 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
On Halloween, Spooktacular will run from 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission is $8 per person.
For more information, call the Riverside Discovery Center at 308-630-6236.