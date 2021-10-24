Riverside Discovery Center delivering frights through Halloween

Much to the delight of event-goers, the scares and screams have returned to the Riverside Discovery Center’s Spooktacular.

Directed Health Measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for RDC to offer up its normal haunted house experience.

“We did not have any scary stuff last year because we felt the screaming didn’t fit the theme (because of the pandemic). It was a lot different layout because we (had to use) tubes and things to keep distance between people,” Anthony Mason, the director of Riverside Discovery Center, said.

This year, Mason allows small groups, or larger family groups, to enter at four minutes intervals to help maintain social distancing.

Mason said the Spooktacular is a good way for families to get out of the house to have a little fun.

“I think it’s critical for people to be able to have a sense of normalcy and just do something that’s fun outdoors. Everything is outdoors here so it’s relatively safe — people are able to keep their distance. I think it’s really important just to do fun, normal, awesome things,” he said.

Mason said he tries to keep the event fresh for those who return year after year.