Robinsons look back on service in Papua, New Guinea

In 1999, Dave and Chris headed to Madang Province about the same time Dave Parrish experienced some health issues and returned to the U.S., leaving his team without an adviser. That’s where Dave Robinson took over.

Working exclusively with the Mbore translation team, Pioneer Bible Translators was able to complete the books of Luke, Acts and Galatians in 2006. Those three books comprise about one-third of the New Testament.

Dave and Chris decided to return to the United States in 2007, and Dave resumed teaching at Summit while Chris accepted a position in admissions at Regional West Medical Center. Dave would return to Papua, New Guinea over the next several years during summer when the college was not in session to continue working with the team to complete the New Testament.

“That’s a good time over in Papua, New Guinea because it’s the dry season,” Dave said. “In the rainy season, it’s hard for people to get in and out of the villages. They build their houses on stilts, and the water still comes up to where they have to come out of their house into a canoe or whatever to get around. It doesn’t always flood that much, but the roads can be pretty nigh impassable.”

With Dave’s help during those summer months, the team was able to complete the New Testament in 2017.