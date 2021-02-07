Scottsbluff High School midway through mock trial season

Jaqueline Lara, Ullvia Montelongo and Brittani Perez, three Scottsbluff High School student playing attorneys threw questions relentlessly at the prosecutors’ witnesses during their second mock trial competition on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Their job was to defend Chris Hall, an imaginary student at Goldenrod High School who had been charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Each of them took turns cross-examining one of the prosecutors’ witnesses and then interviewing their own to build a case to prove to a panel of mock trial judges that Hall was, in fact, not guilty.
“And you took this lip balm to be tested, correct? … And you tested them for fingerprints, correct? … Now, if you’re a qualified officer, why are your fingerprints on there?” Lara questioned one of the prosecution’s witnesses.
As Lara questioned, the other two students flipped through notes, rules and other documents to make sure proceedings were being followed correctly and looking for new angles to pursue in the case when their turn to question came around.
With not knowing the outcome of the trial — the Nebraska Bar Foundation won’t release results of any of the trials until after the district finalists are announced in a couple weeks — the mock trial teams at Scottsbluff High School have been feeling a little nervous about where they stand.
“It is making it really difficult, though, not to know whether you won or lost,” senior Mackenzie Mercer said. “It’s been difficult to not really know, like, how well you performed, what you need to improve on, stuff like that.”
Not knowing the results of the trial is just one difference to mock trial this year due to the pandemic. Trials have also been spread out among weeks, instead of all happening within a day or so. Moreover, the trials are done over Zoom instead of in the courtroom, and though the season typically takes place in the fall, this year’s season was pushed back to the winter.
Despite all the changes, the students are glad they still get to have a mock trial season at all. Seniors Lara and Montelongo actually plan to pursue some kind of career in law, so this activity has prepared them for what lies ahead.
“I remember I always relied on a previous attorney … and I guess I was just scared of coming into this year, because I always relied on her, and she already graduated,” Lara said. “So, it was that point in time where we had to develop those leadership skills to help other attorneys and other witnesses get to where they need to be.”
Montelongo added, “It helped me break out of my shell because I don’t have a lot of confidence, but being an attorney has helped me be more direct against the opposing counsels.”
Both Lara and Montelongo have been in mock trial since their freshman year, coming back year after year because they enjoyed what the different teams and cases had to offer.
Seniors Mercer and Kristanna Perez joined mock trial for the first time this year, and while neither of them plans to pursue a career in law, both have found their experience on the team rewarding.
“I think coming in as a senior and it being my first year really is eye opening to how tight knit of a group it is, and how it really just is a fantastic opportunity to have something to do and to create new friendships,” Mercer, who acts as a witness for the varsity team, said. “I think it also has helped with preparing for (post)secondary education and stuff like that, because it is a lot of putting in work outside of school and more dedication than people think.”
Perez said, “(I have learned) teamwork and communication, because that’s really important in this because you need to talk to each other all the time. If you don’t, it can mess everything up.”
Whether they are using the experience to jumpstart their law careers or to gain valuable life skills, coach Matt Parsley is glad they understand the real benefits of the extracurricular.
“I tell them it’s not really about winning. It’s more about progression,” he said. “And that’s really what you need to set a barometer, a measurement, of how you’re doing.”
It’s this reason, the opportunity to learn lifelong lessons, that Lara encourages incoming students to give mock trial a chance.
“(I hope) for the future people who enter to stick with it, because usually, we get a lot of people at the beginning of the year, and then they drop it because they don’t know what’s going on,” Lara said. “Maybe out of fear … You learn as you go.”