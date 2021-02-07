Scottsbluff High School midway through mock trial season

“It is making it really difficult, though, not to know whether you won or lost,” senior Mackenzie Mercer said. “It’s been difficult to not really know, like, how well you performed, what you need to improve on, stuff like that.”

Not knowing the results of the trial is just one difference to mock trial this year due to the pandemic. Trials have also been spread out among weeks, instead of all happening within a day or so. Moreover, the trials are done over Zoom instead of in the courtroom, and though the season typically takes place in the fall, this year’s season was pushed back to the winter.

Despite all the changes, the students are glad they still get to have a mock trial season at all. Seniors Lara and Montelongo actually plan to pursue some kind of career in law, so this activity has prepared them for what lies ahead.

“I remember I always relied on a previous attorney … and I guess I was just scared of coming into this year, because I always relied on her, and she already graduated,” Lara said. “So, it was that point in time where we had to develop those leadership skills to help other attorneys and other witnesses get to where they need to be.”