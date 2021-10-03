Scottsbluff photographer shares his experience taking photos of the natural world

One of the first questions people ask Richard Teller, he says, is why he and his wife Rosemary retired to Scottsbluff. “

We prayed and asked the Lord where we should go and he guided us,” Teller said.

The other reason can be seen on a map.

“We’re three and a half hours from Rocky Mountain National Park, we’re three hours from ... the Black Hills. We’re seven hours from the Tetons and Yellowstone, we’re seven hours from Arches in Utah. Plus everything that’s around here: Cedar Canyon, Buffalo Creek, the ol’ Wildcat Hills.”

Teller is a nature photographer, and western Nebraska has tons of it.

“All most people know about Nebraska is I-80, what they see as they zoom across the state,” he said. “...I like to shoot in places where people don’t think there’s a lot of beauty, and show them there is beauty.”

Originally from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Teller has been a photographer as long as he can remember. He only started getting more serious with it when he retired 11 years ago. He has visited 46 U.S. states and most of the Canadian provinces, and has taken pictures in almost all of them.