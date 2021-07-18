Seymour to compete in first national balloon competition

“His mom and my parents usually flew together in the same field events, so they were good friends,” he said. “My mom has known him since he was little and he’s known me since I was a little kid, so we’ve grown up around each other.”

Seymour was a crew member for Rubin during the previous three national hot air balloon championships, including the 2019 nationals in Scottsbluff.

“I picked his brain a lot and figured out a lot,” he said.

Despite last year’s national competition being canceled due to the pandemic, Seymour visited the area to become familiar with the landscape from a pilot’s perspective. From that opportunity, he learned how his balloon, Joyous Pleasures, behaves in the winds, since the landscape is open with limited wind breaks.

“You may be able to find some protection in some areas that helps you slow down if you wanted to go slower, but there’s not much out there,” he said. “You may have to dip behind a tree on landing to slow yourself down or hide some of the wind with trees when you’re taking off.”

Although he will compete as a pilot this year, he said his mindset heading into the competition has not changed.