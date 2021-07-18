Seymour to compete in first national balloon competition

Growing up in Indianola, Iowa, Joe Seymour spent a lot of time around hot air balloons. Now at the age of 22, he not only is competing in his first U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship, but also is keeping his father, Brian’s memory alive.
“I got involved in ballooning with my dad, who was a pilot ever since I was born, basically,” Seymour said.
Seymour’s father limited his flights to a few events, never competing at a national level but fostering a passion for the sport for Seymour.
“My first flight was actually when I was two months old,” he said.
While he was too young to remember his first flight, Seymour said he knew his passion for the sport would lead him to earning his pilot’s license, but that timeframe came sooner than he anticipated.
“When my dad ended up passing away about five years ago, I just decided to get my license sooner than I anticipated,” he said. “I kind of do it as a thing where it feels like it’s me and him doing something all of the time when I’m flying.”
Seymour was 16 years old when his father died.
Reflecting on his time spent crewing for his dad, Seymour said, he would pay attention to how his dad operated the balloon.
But it was the mentorship from Jeremy Rubin, another national pilot, who helped Seymour grow as a competitive balloon pilot.
“His mom and my parents usually flew together in the same field events, so they were good friends,” he said. “My mom has known him since he was little and he’s known me since I was a little kid, so we’ve grown up around each other.”
Seymour was a crew member for Rubin during the previous three national hot air balloon championships, including the 2019 nationals in Scottsbluff.
“I picked his brain a lot and figured out a lot,” he said.
Despite last year’s national competition being canceled due to the pandemic, Seymour visited the area to become familiar with the landscape from a pilot’s perspective. From that opportunity, he learned how his balloon, Joyous Pleasures, behaves in the winds, since the landscape is open with limited wind breaks.
“You may be able to find some protection in some areas that helps you slow down if you wanted to go slower, but there’s not much out there,” he said. “You may have to dip behind a tree on landing to slow yourself down or hide some of the wind with trees when you’re taking off.”
Although he will compete as a pilot this year, he said his mindset heading into the competition has not changed.
“My mindset was to help him finish as best as he could and we’re still going to fly together as a team,” he said. “Basically, the only thing different is I was myself to do well and him to do well, too.”
Ahead of the national competition in August, Seymour has competed in Longview, Texas, and will compete in Indianola, Iowa.
“The only event I’ve competed in this year was in Longview, Texas. It was the U.S Junior National Championship and I fortunately ended up winning that one,” he said. “That was a nice way to start off the year.”
During the final day of competition in Longview, Seymour’s GPS logger tracked his speed at 30 miles per hour when flying at 500 feet.
“That one kind of turned into a difficult morning,” he said. “There is a fabric that we have in our balloon and any speeds over usually 10 miles per hour will make the mouth of our balloon (envelope that connects to the basket) narrower, which you don’t want.”
Lifting off and landing when wind conditions are above 10 miles per hour is also challenging, with winds speeds above 15 miles per hour dangerous, Seymour said.
“Some days, we push it,” he said.
The junior nationals were June 17 through June 20. The competitors completed nine tasks throughout the competition.
He will also compete at the Indianola Balloon Classic July 30 through Aug. 7.
“It’s back-to-back weeks,” he said. “There are a lot of us flying at Indianola and then we’ll make that trip over to get ready for nationals.”
As a younger pilot, Seymour has not completed all of the tasks possible at a given event. Still, he prefers tasks where he gets to throw baggies.
“I haven’t flown all of them yet, but I think after I fly it a few times, there’s always going to be some that are harder just based off of the winds and how they call stuff,” Seymour said. “The ones that I have flown aren’t too hard, but it could change just on wind.”
Seymour said he looks forward to competing in his first national competition with hopes of finishing high in the rankings like he did at the junior nationals. He also keeps ballooning for his dad.
“It was something me and my dad always did together, so it is something I can at least still have that he and I always did together and enjoy it,” he said.