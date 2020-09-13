Sharing a love of flying

One day when Jeff Robbins was about 10 years old, the Morrill resident was thinking about what he wanted to do for a living someday. About that time he saw a crop duster plane fly overhead and it led him into a lifelong love of flying and the aviation industry.
“I didn’t grow up in an aviation family, but my dad, who was a preacher, would set me up with people he met that had aircraft or were associated with aviation,” Jeff said. “I took a few plane rides and learned more about flying.”
Later on, a man who had an airplane and was also a member of Jeff’s father’s church in Wheatland became a mentor to Jeff through his high school years.
After graduation, Jeff attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina to study in their five-year aviation program. His double major was in aviation and aircraft maintenance.
“I wasn’t one of those college kids that changed their major a few times while trying to figure out what they wanted to do,” Jeff said. “I went into school knowing exactly what I wanted to do and that was aviation. It’s been 30 years of flying and it’s all I’ve ever done.”
His first job took Jeff to West Virginia, where he worked for a small, fixed base operator flight service. For 11 years, he was a full-time mechanic and part-time pilot.
From there it was on to a job as a corporate jet pilot for a coal company, flying executives to business functions around the east coast.
Jeff’s flying experience later expanded into flights across the eastern half of the country. As chief pilot for a timber company and real estate developer, he flew both jets and helicopters to transport executives across the east.
“All this time I really wanted to get back to the Scottsbluff area,” he said. “Then I got a call from Dr. Judd Martin with the Oregon Trail Eye Clinic. He asked if I’d come back and get their flight department set up. That’s how I got started here 15 years ago.”
Jeff still flies the eye clinic’s ophthalmologists and other physicians around western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.
About eight years ago, Jeff realized there was a real need in the area for flight instruction.
“People kept asking me about it and if I would do something,” he said. “I decided to go ahead and start a small flight school. It started small with only a few students. But it continued to grow to the point where I set up a full-time business three years ago called Robbins Aviation.”
The flight school currently has 23 active students. Another part of the business has Jeff buying and selling airplanes for people and offering pilot services in providing pilots to fly aircraft for people who own planes.
“We might someday branch out into charter flights, if the need is out there but we don’t offer it right now,” Jeff said. “We also manage planes for owners. We keep track of maintenance schedules, assure that planes stay legal to fly, and provide inspections on aircraft.”
Jeff added the business he chose is much more than clocking in and out from a job, as his days are never the same.
“My schedule varies dramatically from day to day,” he said. “There’s constant study and continuous learning involved. Because I love this industry, I follow everything about it, whether it’s airlines, agricultural flight applications or the corporate side.”
Along the way, Jeff has been credentialed as a commercial pilot and an airline transport pilot for both fixed wing planes and helicopters. He’s also a certified aircraft mechanic and a flight instructor for both instruments and multi-engine planes.
“As an instructor, I can share my love of aviation with others,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and is my way of giving back what I’ve learned.”
Jeff’s family is also involved in aviation. His son has a pilot’s license and his daughter is studying for hers. Another daughter works for Robbins Aviation as the bookkeeper.
“It’s the variety that I like about the business,” he said. “I could never work in a manufacturing plant doing the same thing over and over.”
Jeff said his main goal is to use aviation as a tool to help improve the overall quality of life for people in business or on a personal level.
“Airlines are great for the general population to be able to travel around quickly,” he said. “But from a business or personal standpoint it’s rewarding to have the ability to fly and not be tied to an airline schedule. When time is money, smaller flights make sense.”
Jeff said it’s a rewarding privilege to see someone come into class knowing nothing about flying and in a few weeks being able to fly a plane themselves.
Although he hasn’t built a plane himself, Jeff said it’s one of those projects on his bucket list for when he finds the time. He even has a big shed at his residence where he can do the work.
“The reason we’re here is to promote aviation and share that love with others,” Jeff said. “We want people to realize the benefits flying has for both business and personal use.”
Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.
