Sharing a love of flying

One day when Jeff Robbins was about 10 years old, the Morrill resident was thinking about what he wanted to do for a living someday. About that time he saw a crop duster plane fly overhead and it led him into a lifelong love of flying and the aviation industry.

“I didn’t grow up in an aviation family, but my dad, who was a preacher, would set me up with people he met that had aircraft or were associated with aviation,” Jeff said. “I took a few plane rides and learned more about flying.”

Later on, a man who had an airplane and was also a member of Jeff’s father’s church in Wheatland became a mentor to Jeff through his high school years.

After graduation, Jeff attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina to study in their five-year aviation program. His double major was in aviation and aircraft maintenance.

“I wasn’t one of those college kids that changed their major a few times while trying to figure out what they wanted to do,” Jeff said. “I went into school knowing exactly what I wanted to do and that was aviation. It’s been 30 years of flying and it’s all I’ve ever done.”

His first job took Jeff to West Virginia, where he worked for a small, fixed base operator flight service. For 11 years, he was a full-time mechanic and part-time pilot.

From there it was on to a job as a corporate jet pilot for a coal company, flying executives to business functions around the east coast.

Jeff’s flying experience later expanded into flights across the eastern half of the country. As chief pilot for a timber company and real estate developer, he flew both jets and helicopters to transport executives across the east.