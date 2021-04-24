SHS JROTC hosts flag retirement ceremony

Seven tattered U.S. flags burned in a small fire pit on the west side of Scottsbluff High School during a flag retirement ceremony on Wednesday, April 21, led by the SHS Junior ROTC Cadets.

Sgt. Jeff Johnson said it was the first time the program retired any flags, but it was a great opportunity not only for the students but the community to see what a proper disposal of a decommissioned flag looks like.

During the ceremony, Cadet Technical Sergeant Olivia Garcia said, “The United States Code stipulates when a U.S. flag in such condition that is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, usually by burning.”

The idea to retire old, tattered and worn out flags came entirely from the students, Johnson said.

“They actually came up with the idea to have a flag destroying ceremony, is what it is, which is the proper way to do it,” he said. “So, it’s been about three weeks worth of time preparing for this. Came out and practiced, made sure we went through everything.”

Color Guard commander Cayden Martinez said preparing the ceremony was a lot of work, but it was important work.

