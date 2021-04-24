SHS JROTC hosts flag retirement ceremony

Seven tattered U.S. flags burned in a small fire pit on the west side of Scottsbluff High School during a flag retirement ceremony on Wednesday, April 21, led by the SHS Junior ROTC Cadets.
Sgt. Jeff Johnson said it was the first time the program retired any flags, but it was a great opportunity not only for the students but the community to see what a proper disposal of a decommissioned flag looks like.
During the ceremony, Cadet Technical Sergeant Olivia Garcia said, “The United States Code stipulates when a U.S. flag in such condition that is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, usually by burning.”
The idea to retire old, tattered and worn out flags came entirely from the students, Johnson said.
“They actually came up with the idea to have a flag destroying ceremony, is what it is, which is the proper way to do it,” he said. “So, it’s been about three weeks worth of time preparing for this. Came out and practiced, made sure we went through everything.”
Color Guard commander Cayden Martinez said preparing the ceremony was a lot of work, but it was important work.
“It takes a lot of work,” he said. “We gathered a bunch of flags from the community and stuff that need to be retired. A lot of them were dirty or just ripped apart and stuff like that. So, we just brought them here to honor America.”
Martinez said the idea came up as another responsibility for flag detail to do, whose job it is to raise and lower the flags every day at the school. And, of course, it was important to show respect for the country.
“It’s important to dispose them in a certain way,” he said. “… It shows respect to the country because you’re disposing of destroyed flags.”
Cadet Bo Eitler agreed. He said it’s events like this that make him enjoy being a part of Color Guard, and JROTC in general.
“I found joy in doing this,” he said. “A lot of people showed up, I was surprised, and I really enjoyed it.”
After the success of the respectful ceremony Wednesday evening, Johnson said he saw it as the beginning of a tradition for JROTC at SHS.
“We hope for it to grow in the future. We’re going to do one next fall and next spring as well,” he said. “…Within the community, we’ve already had people call saying they have flags to dispose of as well.”