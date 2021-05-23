Students use last days of school to have fun

Students across the Panhandle said goodbye to classrooms and hello to summer vacation this past week, some leaving their buildings for the final time.
Lincoln Elementary in Gering held a special ceremony for its fifth graders, wishing them well as they leave Lincoln and head on up to Gering Junior High next year. Hugs were given and pictures were taken on Wednesday, May 19, as the fifth graders said farewell to their elementary teachers.
One student, Dallas Carrillo, handed out individually tagged light-up roses to his favorite teachers over the years. His favorite memory from this past year was “having all my friends and teachers (in person).”
His mom, Nalena, said it was definitely a hectic year for everyone, and summer will be a warm welcome.
“We had a pretty busy school year,” she said. “I’m ready for that hammock myself.”
While fifth graders were celebrating their last day of elementary in the gym, Lincoln kindergartners enjoyed their last recess of the school year outside as they ran around in Hawaiian garb. During the last 26 days of school, they counted backwards with the alphabet, the last day being Aloha day.
Across the North Platte to the north, Scottsbluff schools were celebrating a day early, since their last day of school on Thursday, May 20, would only last a few hours.
Longfellow first graders used Wednesday, May 19, as a fun fest day — but it wasn’t just any fun fest. Their afternoon of outdoor games and activities coincided with their Wit and Wisdom curriculum. Their last module was on the Cinderella story, and the variety of ways it is told around the world. The most recent story they read was “Bigfoot Cinderella,” which was about a giant Cinderella who attended a fun fest instead of a ball to meet her prince.
The first grade teachers came together and asked a few parents to coordinate a fun fest of their own. Between moms Libby Stobel and Sandy Shimp, they managed to bring a bunch of volunteer parents together to put on nine different activities for Longfellow first graders to participate in on the eve of the last day of school.
First grade teacher Angie Shaw said it was a great way to end such a crazy year, and it was even better because it went along with the curriculum.
“It’s a celebration of learning, and we love that it’s tied in to our curriculum,” she said.
The best part, though, was that parents were finally invited back to the school to see their children have fun before they move on in their education.
“This is literally the first time since before the pandemic,” Stobel said.
Shaw said, “The timing was perfect. … This is bringing everyone together to celebrate all the hard work that parents have done, the kids have done. They have been amazing. They’re doing something nobody in the history of the world has done in the first grade, and that’s wearing masks for 155 days.”