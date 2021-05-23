Students use last days of school to have fun

Longfellow first graders used Wednesday, May 19, as a fun fest day — but it wasn’t just any fun fest. Their afternoon of outdoor games and activities coincided with their Wit and Wisdom curriculum. Their last module was on the Cinderella story, and the variety of ways it is told around the world. The most recent story they read was “Bigfoot Cinderella,” which was about a giant Cinderella who attended a fun fest instead of a ball to meet her prince.

The first grade teachers came together and asked a few parents to coordinate a fun fest of their own. Between moms Libby Stobel and Sandy Shimp, they managed to bring a bunch of volunteer parents together to put on nine different activities for Longfellow first graders to participate in on the eve of the last day of school.

First grade teacher Angie Shaw said it was a great way to end such a crazy year, and it was even better because it went along with the curriculum.

“It’s a celebration of learning, and we love that it’s tied in to our curriculum,” she said.

The best part, though, was that parents were finally invited back to the school to see their children have fun before they move on in their education.

“This is literally the first time since before the pandemic,” Stobel said.