Table Top Meats supports family and community

It was just the opportunity everyone involved was hoping for. Clayton’s parents, Clint and D’Ann, where also ready to transition from the construction business they owned.

“They were ready to live in a smaller town and they said we have the business experience and Clayton has the meat knowledge, we can put it together and help y’all get off the ground,” Taelar said.

Together, the family began their ideal business venture to open a meat market in cattle country. Clint and D’Ann would contribute business operations knowledge while Clayton and Taelar handled the meat aspect of the business.

Clayton explained that his parents are the majority owners until he and Taelar can take over completely.

“There’s no way I could do this without Taelar, she does the scheduling, the books and all that. I show up every day and say, what do we have to cut,” Clayton said.

D’Ann has maintained a business role as well as creatively decorating the store front and finding new goods to offer for sale. Table Top Meats offers a variety of products from small companies in Nebraska, Wyoming and Texas. Some of the most popular products are the assortment of cheese curds and block cheese from Wisconsin.