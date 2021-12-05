Table Top Meats supports family and community

If you happen to mention Table Top Meats in Hemingford, NE, there is a strong chance someone will tell you the Krause family are good people.
Clayton Krause grew up raising cattle, and knew he would always want to be working in production agriculture. Clayton met his wife Taelar at Texas Tech University where he graduated with a degree in meat science and Taelar focused on animal science. After graduating, the couple moved to the San Antonio area.
Taelar explained that Clayton was working a job 40 miles from their home, “he was stuck in a commute for an hour and a half both ways, 3 hours of traffic a day was 3 hours away from the home and not getting to spend time with family.”
The Krause’s began searching for an area to move with less people and more cattle. The Texas county they were living in near San Antonio was one of the fastest growing in population at the time.
Table Top Meats previous owners, Jim and Carol Bruns, were ready to retire after 45 years running the business and the Krause’s happened to see the sale listing. In August 2016, the Krause family realized an opportunity to move to Nebraska and take over operations of the Bruns’ business.
“They did a great job but they were slowing down into retirement and we’re young and ready to ramp up the business,” Clayton said.
It was just the opportunity everyone involved was hoping for. Clayton’s parents, Clint and D’Ann, where also ready to transition from the construction business they owned.
“They were ready to live in a smaller town and they said we have the business experience and Clayton has the meat knowledge, we can put it together and help y’all get off the ground,” Taelar said.
Together, the family began their ideal business venture to open a meat market in cattle country. Clint and D’Ann would contribute business operations knowledge while Clayton and Taelar handled the meat aspect of the business.
Clayton explained that his parents are the majority owners until he and Taelar can take over completely.
“There’s no way I could do this without Taelar, she does the scheduling, the books and all that. I show up every day and say, what do we have to cut,” Clayton said.
D’Ann has maintained a business role as well as creatively decorating the store front and finding new goods to offer for sale. Table Top Meats offers a variety of products from small companies in Nebraska, Wyoming and Texas. Some of the most popular products are the assortment of cheese curds and block cheese from Wisconsin.
She has also taken on the role of grandmother providing child care for Clayton and Taelar’s two and a-half year old son. For the Krause family, they have found what they were missing in Texas, working in the agriculture industry while prioritizing family.
Since opening Table Top Meats only 5 years ago, Clayton and Taelar have completed many planned projects to accommodate their growing business and family. The original building has undergone an expansion that includes much needed storage space and a new freezer. Also added was a break room large enough for employee and family meals complete with a full kitchen and space for the youngest Krause to play.
A second smokehouse was also added. Clayton was excited to explain the smokehouse runs in 12 hour cycles and this would allow them to double the amount of smoke products.
When Clayton and his family bought the business it did not come with a butcher facility so they temporarily rented from the previous owners that retained their ownership because the previous facility was located on their farm outside of Hemingford. The Krause’s were able to purchase land near the Bruns building to build their own butcher facility.
Table Top Meats primarily processes beef, pork, lamb and goats. Two large coolers were added that enable Clayton and his team to hang 55 to 65 more carcass than previously.
“In November of 2020 about a year ago we got two huge coolers out there with tall rails so we can hang in halves. That has been an absolute blessing,” Clayton said.
The facility is located east of Hemingford and across from the rented building customers were used to visiting.
Table Top Meats currently employees 7 full time employees, including Clayton, Taelar and D’Ann and up to 8 part-time employees that work on butcher day. Clint may not be on the list of employees but he fills the role of support system offering guidance when needed.
Once a week, Clayton leads a team of local people that help with butcher day for extra money or just to spend a day in town.
“They’re a huge asset to this operation, because I have figured out that youth is something that is invaluable. Without a good butcher crew, we couldn’t do this. They do such a great job to, they like it, they are strong and intelligent. Without a doubt it’s a good group, and that makes it fun,” Clayton explained.
Custom meat processing is the main source of income for Table Top Meats. Clayton explained that if a producer raised a beef, then scheduled it for processing with them, the outcome is the producer takes the beef back in meat cuts and ground beef specific to their request and packaged not for individual sale.
When Clayton and Taelar began their business, they recall the meat processing schedule was booked for a few months. Gradually the schedule began to fill up the longer the Krause’s were in the business.
Eventually they were booked out for 5 months in advance for processing Clayton said, “It was like wow. We’ve got stuff to do for the next 5 months, this is awesome.”
Then the pandemic began and Taelar was soon filling every meat processing day far in advance. While this would seem like a business opportunity for many, the Krause family that prides themselves on serving a rural community, explained that it was difficult for them.
“I had a gentleman that butchers his beef every year Thanksgiving week since we’ve been here. Last Thanksgiving he brought in his beef and he said he wanted to book the appointments for next year but because of the craziness, we were already booked past that,” Taelar said.
Taelar was able to come up with a solution for that gentleman but she then realized it was necessary to slow down the scheduling process. She decided to open the meat processing schedule on December 1 for the following year and close the schedule once it was full.
For Taelar, this solution made sense, “it came down to the fact I couldn’t buy a calendar yet.”
Clayton explained that from a producer stand point, it was not reasonable to schedule multiple processing appointments 2 or more years in advance.
“If you’re booked out 2 years, half those beef aren’t even born yet. If we’ve got you on the books for 2 beef 2 years from now there are a lot of variables that go into that,” Clayton explained.
The strategy to manage processing appointments into a yearly schedule also allows the Krause family to plan in advance. During the 5 years they have operated their meat shop, the Krause’s have continually made improvements and updates. The scheduling time line Taelar had put into place will allow them to block out the time for future improvements as well as focus on their growing family.
Table Top Meats is not a USDA inspected facility. This is not unusual for meat shops in Nebraska, it simply means they cannot sell individual cuts or product they processed in their store front.
In addition to meat processing, Table Top Meats offers a variety of value added meat and cheese products. The Krause’s purchase boxed beef from a USDA inspected facility enabling them to create their own value added products and meat cuts to be sold in the store front.
Clayton expressed his passion for making specialty meats like jalapeño cheese summer sausage, salami, dried sausage and garlic sausage. He is currently working on ‘fast prepared meals’ like a fajitas mix blended with beef in their recently purchased tumbler. His plan is to offer readymade meals for customers to purchase and have a convenient meal fresh out of the refrigerator.
“If we could provide that for the community, it would be a huge opportunity for us to better serve them,” Clayton said.