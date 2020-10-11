Texas natives celebrate two years at The Potter Sundry

They began discussing the possibility of buying the little diner, and the more they talked, the more realistic it became.

“This is something you want to do,” Thomas said looking at Kendra. “She’d always been a baker … She had always loved to do baking and make pies and stuff, and here was an outlet all of a sudden that she can do a bunch of that.”

Just a couple weekends later, they were back in the sundry to do some training and sign the papers on Oct. 3, 2018 to officially take ownership of the sundry.

It was one of the best decisions they ever made, Thomas said. Being so busy when they both worked at Cabela’s, they had never had time to really get to know their neighbors. Now, they were running a diner and dessert shop where every resident in town goes and has a story to tell.

“I’ve just heard stories from some of the guys that come in here for coffee talking about this place,” Kendra said. “Some of the guys have been coming here their entire lives."