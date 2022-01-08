‘That’s the priest life’: St. Agnes priest saus obedience sent him halfway around the world

When Rev. Rayappa Konka was a young boy in India, his hometown parish priest, who was Italian, would take him to every single one of the seven mission stations in his parish to say Mass every evening. This was the start of Konka’s journey to become a Catholic priest, and eventually end up at St. Agnes Church in Scottsbluff.
Konka said he is the youngest of six, and his mother had always wanted one of her sons to become a priest. Between his mother’s desire and the influence of the Italian priest, he decided to enter the seminary after college.
Up until that point, Konka had only spoken in his native tongue of Telugu. When he got to the seminary, his first full year was focused on learning English.
“I went to the seminary and began to learn my alphabets — English alphabets — at the age of 20,” he said. “…One year (was) completely dedicated to just learning English.”
After his year of English training, he spent six more years learning Catholic practices, teachings and dogma in order to become a full-fledged priest. He practiced in various parishes in southern India for 20 years, never using a word of English again, until one day his bishop gives him a call.
“Suddenly, my bishop called me and told me that I need to go here (United States),” he said.
Konka said his home parish was suffering financially, and an agreement with certain dioceses in the U.S. helps provide funding to his parish back home in exchange for him to help out the U.S. diocese by serving as a priest in one of its parishes.
“For first one month, it was difficult for me,” he said. “It was first one, two months was very difficult for me because of the language and everything — food is different and what to say. Even driving — we drive (steering wheel) right side. Here it is left side. Music, everything is different.”
The transition from a dominantly Hindu and Muslim country to a dominantly Christian country also made the culture shock quite strong for Konka, despite being raised Catholic and becoming a Catholic priest.
“Where I come from, it’s not very much Christian. We are only 1% Christians, including Catholics,” he said. “But all of India, it is 2 1/2%. … (In) India, because we live among the Hindus, they don’t eat beef. And we live among the Muslims; they don’t eat pork. So (it was a) little difficult for me in the beginning to eat pork and beef.”
Konka came to serve the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln nearly 12 years ago, but has served in the Catholic Diocese of Grand Island for the past seven years. When he made the switch to the Grand Island Diocese, he began in Saint Paul. It was just this summer that he made the move to St. Agnes in Scottsbluff.
“(The) community is very good,” he said of the St. Agnes Parish. “They are very welcoming. I enjoyed coming here.”
Even though Konka has been serving in the U.S. for almost 12 years now and he has grown somewhat accustomed to the culture, he still gets homesick on occasion, especially with the pandemic keeping him from visiting home for three years.
“At times, it’s also, I feel lonely because my family is not here,” he said. “Especially with Christmas, all these priests come; all the priests will be going to their families.”
Nevertheless, Konka said the life of a priest is about sacrifice, and it is worth it at the end of the day.
“Being a priest is very, very joyous,” he said. “Unless we are with the Lord — because we live alone, no marriage — so, unless we are always connected with Jesus Christ, it’s very difficult life. … When we become a priest, we are given an obedience to the bishop that wherever he sends, we need to go. And, the bishop called me and told me that I need to be here to help out the diocese. So that is (what I’m doing).
“…That’s the priest life.”