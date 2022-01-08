‘That’s the priest life’: St. Agnes priest says obedience sent him halfway around the world

Konka said his home parish was suffering financially, and an agreement with certain dioceses in the U.S. helps provide funding to his parish back home in exchange for him to help out the U.S. diocese by serving as a priest in one of its parishes.

“For first one month, it was difficult for me,” he said. “It was first one, two months was very difficult for me because of the language and everything — food is different and what to say. Even driving — we drive (steering wheel) right side. Here it is left side. Music, everything is different.”

The transition from a dominantly Hindu and Muslim country to a dominantly Christian country also made the culture shock quite strong for Konka, despite being raised Catholic and becoming a Catholic priest.

“Where I come from, it’s not very much Christian. We are only 1% Christians, including Catholics,” he said. “But all of India, it is 2 1/2%. … (In) India, because we live among the Hindus, they don’t eat beef. And we live among the Muslims; they don’t eat pork. So (it was a) little difficult for me in the beginning to eat pork and beef.”