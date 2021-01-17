The art of Oshkosh: Murals highlight community

OSHKOSH – Making your way around Oshkosh, one can’t help but notice the number or murals on different businesses and buildings around the town.

Garden County Schools art instructor Lauren Olson and her students are primarily responsible for the creations, beginning in 2013 with a mural on the Olde Town Hall near the municipal swimming pool.

When the swimming pool originally closed due to deterioration, Olson said she wanted to paint the mural in the park.

“Some people didn’t think it was going to be very attractive with a run down pool, and you’ve got this mural going,” Olson said.

Olson’s fifth graders did a project with an overhead view of Oshkosh, and that view is part of that original work.

Olson said she is now up around 50 projects, not all in Oshkosh. She has a mural on a business in Chappell that is a tribute to the Highway 30 route that goes through the town. Another project is in the gymnasium in Big Springs.

Many of the murals include windmills or themes relating to goose hunting to reflect the area.

To begin a project, Olson will take measurements of the building, then do a digital recreation on Photoshop to figure out a plan for the space.