Torrington StoryWalk provides unique reading experience

A pathway in Torrington tells a story - literally.
Goshen County Library Director Cristine Braddy was scrolling Facebook when she came across a post from the Albany County Library in Laramie about its StoryWalk. Curious, she began looking into the idea.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Montpelier, Vermont resident Anne Ferguson. It was developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Vermont. There are StoryWalks in all 50 states and 12 countries, with Torrington being among them.
“We just put the StoryWalk in at the beginning of August,” said Braddy.
The project was done through a partnership between the Goshen County Library, Library Foundation and City of Torrington.
“Our first walk was ‘Walk with the Mayor.’ Mayor Randy Adams read our first story, ‘Pete the Cat, Rocking in My School Shoes.’”
On Wednesday, “Walk with a Librarian,” drew a crowd of children to the corner of East C street and 27th ave. Braddy was joined by children’s librarian Anita Sanchez and the pair took turns reading the path’s current story, “What Can You Do with a Paleta?”
The book, by Carmen Tafolla, is a bilingual story about a young girl who introduces readers to the Paleta, a frozen, fruit-flavored treat like an ice pop. Braddy and Sanchez took turns reading the book, with one handling the English and the other reading the Spanish.
Braddy said the books will change every three weeks and she hopes to have a bilingual story available at least half of the time.
“It is important for our Spanish speaking community to have access to Spanish books,” she said. “Also, I love to have Anita read to the kids in Spanish as much as possible, so that English kids can hear another language spoken as that is also good for their neurodevelopment.”
Parents and children who’ve been missing the library’s weekly storytime events are grateful for the StoryWalk.
“We used to go to storytime every week,” said Braden Barrows. “We’re happy this is up and running. Eleanor loves the library. You like to read, don’t you?”
His daughter, Eleanor Barrows, 3, nodded excitedly.
Kylie Smith and her children were also storytime regulars.
“There’s so much socialization and they learn about literature,” said Smith. “They also have somebody else to listen to beside mom.”
The kids are getting a classroom experience without a full-day class, she said.
“I like all the different stories,” said her daughter, Lora. Adding that her favorites are about “princesses and unicorns.”
The Goshen County Library’s storytime events will start back up in September at City Park, near the library. They will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. each Wednesday.
“This fall and winter we will be offering our storytimes by registration,” said Braddy.
After September, the events will take place at the library again, with limited capacity. Storytime will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday-Thursdays.
Families will need to preregister on goshencountylibrary.org. Braddy said the link will be available in mid-September.
Additionally, the renovated children’s room will be open for reservations soon, said Braddy. The link for that will also be on the library website. Reservation slots will be 30 minutes.
“The room can accommodate up to 10 people, so a couple of families could register to use it together,” she said. “We will sanitize the room and toys between reservations so that it is clean and ready for the next group.”
The room features a construction space and mini-grocery store. There are Lego sets that will be pulled out for groups, which can be used on a Lego wall in the construction zone. In the youth area, there is also a Maker Space table which will be available for groups to use, she said.
A Young Adult book club for middle and high school students and a Lego club for upper elementary students are planned this fall.
“We have planned both of these in such a way that they can be either in-person activities or virtual,” she said. “Our virtual programming also includes stories ready by our librarians and community members.”
Those stories can be found on facebook.com/gocolib and the library’s YouTube channel. The virtual activities have given the librarians a chance to connect with their patrons when they couldn’t in person. Braddy said she’s grateful that in-person activities are a possibility again.
While the young readers are not her primary job, they are one of her favorite parts of the gig.
“I love the joy and energy they bring to the library,” she said. “I really love their questions and observations - they allow me to see the world in a new way.