Torrington StoryWalk provides unique reading experience

A pathway in Torrington tells a story - literally.

Goshen County Library Director Cristine Braddy was scrolling Facebook when she came across a post from the Albany County Library in Laramie about its StoryWalk. Curious, she began looking into the idea.

The StoryWalk Project was created by Montpelier, Vermont resident Anne Ferguson. It was developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Vermont. There are StoryWalks in all 50 states and 12 countries, with Torrington being among them.

“We just put the StoryWalk in at the beginning of August,” said Braddy.

The project was done through a partnership between the Goshen County Library, Library Foundation and City of Torrington.

“Our first walk was ‘Walk with the Mayor.’ Mayor Randy Adams read our first story, ‘Pete the Cat, Rocking in My School Shoes.’”

On Wednesday, “Walk with a Librarian,” drew a crowd of children to the corner of East C street and 27th ave. Braddy was joined by children’s librarian Anita Sanchez and the pair took turns reading the path’s current story, “What Can You Do with a Paleta?”

The book, by Carmen Tafolla, is a bilingual story about a young girl who introduces readers to the Paleta, a frozen, fruit-flavored treat like an ice pop. Braddy and Sanchez took turns reading the book, with one handling the English and the other reading the Spanish.

Braddy said the books will change every three weeks and she hopes to have a bilingual story available at least half of the time.